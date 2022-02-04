Portugal no longer requires a negative test for vaccinees

Portugal no longer requires the presentation of negative tests for covid-19 for people immunized against the disease for entry into the country. The decision was taken yesterday by the Council of Ministers and will take effect as of today.

According to a statement released by the Portuguese authorities, the “presentation of proof of carrying out a test with a negative result is suspended for those who present a Digital COVID Certificate from the EU (European Union) in any of its modalities or other proof of vaccination that has been recognized”.

The fall in the obligation was determined amid the analysis of experts who point out that the pandemic has reached its peak in Portugal, so the forecast is that the number of deaths, cases and hospitalizations will begin to fall.

According to the Our World in Data platform, linked to Johns Hopkins University, Portugal recorded 53 deaths from covid-19 yesterday. Last Tuesday (1st), there were 63 deaths. Until yesterday, the European country had a total of 20,077 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In confirmed cases, contaminations in Portugal yesterday were 50,477, totaling 2.8 million. On Wednesday (2), 54,693 confirmed cases were registered in the country.