Pregnant teen dies after being strangled by her own hair during job interview

A 21-year-old girl died 20 days after being strangled by her hair during a job interview at a factory in Belarus, an Eastern European country. Umida Nazarova had her scalp completely torn off in the accident and was hospitalized in serious condition before dying.

The shop assistant was two months pregnant and was looking for a job at the Svarmet factory in the city of Borisov, which produces welding wires and electrodes, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Accident

The situation happened while employees of the factory showed the place to Umida. The young woman’s hair, loose, was caught in one of the machines, and wrapped around her neck. She was pulled into the equipment, where she was trapped, covered in blood.

The mother, Olga, reported that her daughter did not die instantly because her scalp was completely torn off, and her throat was seriously injured. The Belarusian died 20 days later.

The father, Dmitry, even denounced the factory’s safety rules. “They saw that she had long hair, so why didn’t they give her something to cover it up?” He also stressed that the accident resulted in two lost lives, as she was seven weeks pregnant.

The case is being investigated by the local police. The costs of the wake and burial of Umida’s body were paid by the factory.