Pregnant woman strangled by her own hair in a job interview

A 21-year-old woman was strangled to death by her hair during a job interview in Belarus. Shop assistant Umida Nazarova had her scalp completely ripped off in the accident.

According to the Daily Mail, the young woman, who was nearly two months pregnant, was applying for a job at the Svarmet factory in Borisov, which produces welding wires and electrodes.

Senior employees were showing her around the factory when the woman’s hair, which had been unbound, got caught in one of the machines, wrapped around her neck. She was pulled roughly into the mechanism and was trapped and covered in blood.

The girl’s mother, Olga, said that her throat was seriously injured and that she didn’t die instantly because her scalp was completely ripped off.

“If her scalp hadn’t been ripped off, she would have been strangled right there by her own hair.”

However, in addition to losing the baby, Umida Nazarova suffered very serious injuries and, according to her father, Dmitry, was never able to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead later.

“They took two lives,” lamented the father.

