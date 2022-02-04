Presidential candidates put Petrobras at the center of the electoral campaign

Eight months before the presidential race, the Petrobras is at the heart of the electoral debate. So far, at least five pre-candidates for the Planalto Palace have spoken out about plans for the state-owned company. The statements in relation to the company are based on fuel price policy, privatization of the company and corruption in the oil company.

Yesterday, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), leader in polls for voting intentions, declared that, if elected, he does not intend to keep the price of gasoline “dollarized”. “I cannot enrich the shareholder and impoverish the housewife”, said PT. After Lula’s statement that he would break with the current fuel price policy, Petrobras shares fell on the stock market.

The state-owned company’s management model is one of the main points of disagreement between the presidential candidates. Also a candidate for the Planalto, the former judge Sérgio Moro (We) claimed to be in favor of privatization of the company, on Wednesday, 2nd, in a lecture for entrepreneurs in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. “We want to reduce the space of the State in the production of the economy. We want the State in social policy. Generating more efficiency for the economy, we can privatize everything. Now you have to do the study. In principle, I am in favor of privatizing everything that is possible”, he declared to the Estadão.

Since 2016, at the beginning of the government Michel Temer (PMDB), the company adjusts prices according to the fluctuation in the value of a barrel of oil in the international market, which makes the domestic cost of the product more susceptible to exchange rate changes. This orientation was maintained throughout the president’s term Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which even flirted with the idea of ​​re-editing the fuel subsidy policy under pressure from truck drivers, a segment in which it has organic support.

Measures of this nature made the company accumulate losses during the government of the former president Dilma Rousseff, when the government kept prices even in the face of raw material prices. As a result, margins fell, as did the value of shares. In February last year, Bolsonaro fired the then president of Petrobras. Roberto Castello Branco and appointed General Joaquim Silva e Luna to the post. The change was due to dissatisfaction with the successive positive adjustments promoted by the company.

“Bolsonaro brought up a false idea that the government could change prices whenever it wanted, by exchanging Castello Branco, as if the increase in prices was a consequence of the will of the president of Petrobras. This ended up unraveling this theme. But the idea of ​​privatization is historic and permeates every election”, evaluates FGV-SP political scientist Marco Antonio Teixeira.

Supporter of the developmentalist ideology, the pre-candidate for the presidency for the PDT, Ciro Gomes, spoke out against the sale of the oil company to private capital. In a video published on YouTube, he explains the reasons why he believes that his opponents defend the policy of international parity. “There are two reasons: to make Petrobras the darling of foreigners to sell and to make the Brazilian people hate Petrobras,” he said. “If they sell, I’ll take it back with the due compensation,” he added.

For the chief economist at Genial Investimentos, José Márcio Camargo, controlling the prices of oil derivatives would produce higher inflation in the long term and would also increase the fiscal deficit. “This idea was adopted in the Dilma administration and Petrobras became the most indebted company in the world. If it wasn’t also supported by the taxes paid by the population, it would have gone bankrupt. The government cannot hold the price forever. When you readjust late, inflation can be much higher.”

The current governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), suggested, on the 30th, the sale of the state-owned company in a “split of three or four companies”. The statement was given in a live by the Parlatório group, in which former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) and Michel Temer were present, in addition to businessmen and economists. The toucan also defended the creation of a regulatory fund, whose resources would be used to smooth the impacts of abrupt fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil without compromising the company’s accounts. “When there is an increase in oil prices on the international market, this regulatory fund will prevent the increase from being immediately reflected in the price of fuel or gas,” he said.

the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), which runs on the outside in the electoral dispute, does not have a well-defined position regarding its plans for Petrobras. However, his position on a bill introduced by the senator José Serra (PSDB-SP) in 2016, which foresaw a reduction in the participation of the state-owned company in pre-salt exploration, indicates greater resistance to privatization. At the time, she referred to the proposal as “untimely” in a speech to the Senate. “It is inappropriate at this time, because we could be further weakening a company that is temporarily weakened.”

She reinforced this view in an interview given to Value, in September of last year, when he said: “If Petrobras, one of the largest state-owned companies in the world, cannot solve the problem of the dollarization of oil in Brazil, even though we only import 20%, do you think that the private initiative, which will participating in an auction, which will buy the rest of Petrobras, will you put it at the tip of the pencil to favor the entire Brazilian population at the expense of profit? I am in favor of privatization, when there is a logical, coherent reason, aiming at the social interest. I find it very difficult for anyone to prove this in the case of Petrobras.”

According to Camargo, the main benefit of an eventual sale of the company would be the increase of competitiveness in the sector, which would make the average price of fuels lower. However, the need to adjust according to the fluctuation in the value of oil in the international market and the exchange rate variation would be maintained. “If done right, privatization increases competitiveness and, consequently, lowers prices. The monopoly price is higher than the competition price. But when there is an increase in prices on the international market, derivatives will be readjusted to the same extent”.

For Teixeira, the demonstrations about the price policies and privatization of Petrobras are reactions to the recent increases in fuel prices, but they should not be a decisive factor in the definition of votes during the elections. “The discussion today is conjunctural, from the point of view of rising prices, and not structural, as it has been in other periods, when this issue was addressed within debates on the role of the State in the economy. It is a topic that moves campaign coordinators more than society.”

However, he admits that the topic can raise the temperature of debates, if candidates decide to exploit corruption when talking about the privatization of the company. Moro rehearsed speeches along these lines when he tried to defend his own role as a judge in Lava Jato, an operation that investigated cases of deviations in the company. “The discussion on privatization is overdue. It’s a discussion from the 1980s. I have great respect for Petrobras employees. It is a company that has evolved a lot, especially after we removed the corrupt directors appointed by Lula.” / COLLABORATED DANIELE JAMMAL, SPECIAL FOR THE STATE