Private beach and daily rates of up to BRL 5,000: discover the luxurious Palmeiras hotel in Abu Dhabi; photos | palm trees

Abhishek Pratap 10 mins ago News Comments Off on Private beach and daily rates of up to BRL 5,000: discover the luxurious Palmeiras hotel in Abu Dhabi; photos | palm trees 0 Views

Palmeiras is concentrated in one of the most luxurious hotels in Abu Dhabi for the FIFA Club World Cup. Rated in the five-star category, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri is one of the most famous in the city of the United Arab Emirates.

The structure of the place was fundamental for the choice of Palmeiras. The hotel has a gym, large meeting rooms that will be used by the technical committee, sauna, three swimming pools, among other facilities.

Facade of the hotel where Palmeiras is staying — Photo: Disclosure

In addition, there is still a private beach for guests, with direct access from the hotel.

Rooms are in the Arabic style. There are also seven bars and restaurants, but Palmeiras, as usual, dines in a separate place, under the guidance of nutritionist Mirtes Stancanelli.

What changed at Palmeiras from one World Cup to the next

What changed at Palmeiras from one World Cup to the next

Anyone who wants to stay at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri has to shell out a good amount of money. The cheapest nightly rate the week after the World Cup costs around R$1,000, while the most expensive ones reach almost R$5,000.

The hotel also has some private villas, which can accommodate up to ten people, with daily rates exceeding R$ 18,000.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

The hotel’s private beach — Photo: Disclosure

Palmeiras hotel rooms — Photo: Publicity

One of the hotel’s swimming pools — Photo: Disclosure

+ Watch: all about the palm trees on ge, sportv and Globo

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Are you going to travel to Portugal? No longer need a negative test

© Manuel de Almeida/Lusa PerFrancisco Nascimento February 03, 2022 • 1:42 pm Those traveling to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved