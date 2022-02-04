Private beach and daily rates of up to BRL 5,000: discover the luxurious Palmeiras hotel in Abu Dhabi; photos | palm trees

Palmeiras is concentrated in one of the most luxurious hotels in Abu Dhabi for the FIFA Club World Cup. Rated in the five-star category, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri is one of the most famous in the city of the United Arab Emirates.

The structure of the place was fundamental for the choice of Palmeiras. The hotel has a gym, large meeting rooms that will be used by the technical committee, sauna, three swimming pools, among other facilities.

Facade of the hotel where Palmeiras is staying

In addition, there is still a private beach for guests, with direct access from the hotel.

Rooms are in the Arabic style. There are also seven bars and restaurants, but Palmeiras, as usual, dines in a separate place, under the guidance of nutritionist Mirtes Stancanelli.

Anyone who wants to stay at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri has to shell out a good amount of money. The cheapest nightly rate the week after the World Cup costs around R$1,000, while the most expensive ones reach almost R$5,000.

The hotel also has some private villas, which can accommodate up to ten people, with daily rates exceeding R$ 18,000.

Hotel's private beach

Rooms at the Palmeiras hotel

One of the hotel's swimming pools