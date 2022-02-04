PT gives up its candidacy in Pernambuco and must support the PSB; impasse in São Paulo continues

The PT agreed to abdicate the presentation of its own candidate for the government of Pernambuco and should support the name indicated by the PSB, which already governs the state. This is an important advance in the articulations between the acronyms for the formation of a federation, which would still have PCdoB and PV, for the next four years.

The information was confirmed to Capital Letter by PT leaders.

The agreement also paves the way to formalize the pessebist support for ex-President Lula – already enshrined, either via coalition or federation.

Governor Paulo Câmara, who is in the last year of his 2nd term, defends the name of deputy Danilo Cabral as a candidate for the succession. Chamber met this Thursday 3 with Lula in São Paulo.

In January, Lula had already defended that the PSB has the right to launch its own candidate in Pernambuco.

Thus, PT members give up carrying forward the pre-candidacy of senator Humberto Costa, endorsed by the acronym in November last year. The tendency is for the PT to appoint the candidate of the alliance to the Senate.

Overcoming the differences in Pernambuco, however, does not completely resolve the pending issues for the realization of the center-left federation. There are states in which PT and PSB put their foot down for their own candidacies, such as São Paulo.

For the São Paulo election, the PT members do not consider giving up the casting of Fernando Haddad – leader of the polls without former governor Geraldo Alckmin – and the pessebists insist on the name of Márcio França.

The PT believes it has a real chance of coming to power for the 1st time in São Paulo. An asset would be Alckmin himself, who has already privately indicated to Haddad his willingness to maintain an active participation in the PT campaign towards state government. The former toucan even plans to accompany Haddad on his agenda.

Even before the meeting between Lula and the Chamber, the PT leadership was already assessing that the construction of the federation was at an advanced stage. The impression was shared by the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmann, with parliamentarians last Tuesday 1st.

The parties involved in the negotiation look closely at the beginning of the work of the Federal Supreme Court this year. The Court will analyze requests related to the federations, such as the extension of the deadline to formalize the negotiations.

At first, the limit to formalize a federation is the beginning of April, according to a determination by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, rapporteur of the process in the STF. The PT has already asked the Court to extend the deadline.

“What we intend to demonstrate is the difficulty for party associations to adapt to such a short period available for the sedimentation of all the conversations necessary for the constitution of a party federation. There is no doubt that, for the next lawsuits, the deadlines stipulated by the decision in the judicial review action, as well as the Resolution formulated by this e. Court are fair and well coordinated with the electoral schedule,” the party wrote.