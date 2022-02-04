Public Health Publications Notice of Selection Process for hiring several professionals

The Municipality of Aracruz (PMA), through the Health Department (Semsa), publishes Public Notice No. Emergency Care in Vila Rica, Emergency Care in Barra do Riacho and the Better at Home Program. Registration will begin this Friday (4), at 4 pm, on the PMA website, and ends on Monday (7), at 6 pm.

The Public Notice provides for the hiring of Doctors of various specialties, Nurses, Nursing Technicians, Social Worker, Physiotherapist, Speech-Language Pathologist, Nutritionist and Ambulance Driver, in addition to the formation of a reserve register. The professionals will work for a period of 12 months, which can be extended up to a limit of 36 months.

The prerequisites, assignments, workload and remuneration can be found in item 2 of the aforementioned Notice. Semsa advises candidates to observe the requirements in relation to vacancies and documentation. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates considered to be at risk for the new coronavirus are prohibited from participating in this selection process, according to the list of diseases listed by the Ordinances of the Secretary of State for Health (SESA).

“This is yet another selection process that aims to expand the service of our network with several professionals in points of high demand and also of the Melhor em Casa Program. In this way, we will be able to provide the necessary support to health services and increase the offer”, said the secretary of the portfolio, Rosiane Scarpatt.

Check out the list of professionals:

Urgency and Emergency Service (Vila Rica Emergency Care Unit and Barra do Riacho Emergency Care Unit)

Nursing Technician, Day Nurse; Nurse on duty; General Physician – 2nd to 6th – on duty; General Physician (Saturday and Sunday) – on duty; Pediatrician – 2nd to 6th – on duty; Pediatrician (Saturday and Sunday) – on duty; Arlegist and Immunologist; Physician Angiologist; Authorizing Physician; Cardiologist Physician; General practitioner; Coloproctologist; Family and Community Physician (PSF); Dermatologist Physician; Endocrinologist Physician; Gastroenterologist Physician; Gynecologist and Obstetrician; Physician Hematologist; Physician Infectious Diseases; Neurologist Physician; Orthopedist/Traumatologist; Otorhinolaryngologist; Pediatrician; Pulmonologist; Psychiatric doctor; Regulator Physician; Rheumatologist; Urologist and Ambulance Driver.

Better at Home Program

Social Worker, Day Nurse, Physiotherapist, Speech Therapist, General Physician, Nutritionist and Nursing Technician.

Check the Notice: http://www.aracruz.es.gov.br/contratacoes/processo-seletivo/149/

In case of doubt, contact the Simplified Selection Process Committee at Semsa. Phone: (27) 3270- 7411/ E-mail: [email protected]