Public Ministry considers the ‘anti-Buser’ law in Minas Gerais to be unconstitutional

Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro even banned the operation of the Buser application (photo: Publicity/Buser)

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais favors the request for the unconstitutionality of the “anti-Buser” law, approved by the Legislative Assembly in September 2021 and vetoed by Governor Romeu Zema. The body reassessed the law at the request of the Federation of State Services.

According to the MPMG, “the limitations dictated by the state norm violate the principle of free competition and, therefore, the prohibition or restriction of the activity of individual private transport by a driver registered in an unconstitutional application”.

The Federation understands that, in addition to impacting free competition in the sector, the law affects passengers’ freedom of choice, harming them.

“The excess of bureaucracy harms, on the one hand, legal entities that present a new business model for the collective transport of passengers and, on the other hand, individuals – consumers – who will, in practice, have less possibility of choice, being certain who are not effectively benefited with the fences”.

ALMG overrides Zema’s veto on chartered transport

In November last year, by 40 votes to 17, the deputies of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG) overturned the partial veto of Governor Romeu Zema (New) Proposition of Law 24,886, of 2020, which regulates the chartering of transport vehicles collective for intercity and metropolitan travel. 39 votes were needed to overturn or maintain the veto. Therefore, Law 23,941 takes effect with the text approved in two rounds by the Legislature.

The points vetoed by Zema in September corresponded to articles 3, 4, 5 and items I and III of article 6 of the project. These are the items most criticized by charterers who operate through applications such as Buser, such as the obligation to present a passenger list six hours in advance and the requirement that customers make the round trip, the called “closed-circuit”. Zema also barred the ban on buses from stopping at bus stations and from buying tickets through third parties or through apps.