Rare case: Doctors discover ‘giant’ stones in patient’s vagina

On rare occasions, cases of kidney and gallbladder stones can develop in the vagina. That’s what happened to a 30-year-old Indonesian patient.

The woman tried to get pregnant, without success. It was then that she decided to go to the gynecologist, and, unexpectedly, the doctors discovered “giant”, palm-sized stones, in her intimate region.

The photos, published in the magazine “Urology Case Reports”, shocked. The stones had to be removed from her body in surgery.

silent stones

Doctors said that vaginal stones can be “silent for many years” as they slowly form, remaining “undetected when there are no symptoms”. It was your case.

But the woman also had irregular and painful menstrual periods, which she never sought to treat. She thought it was a bladder problem she had had since she was 5 years old, after being in a traffic accident that caused the organ to rupture.

A simple exam, however, raised signs that something was obstructing the vagina. Measuring 3.6cm by 5cm and 5cm by 5.8cm, the stones removed were the size of two ping pong balls. One was attached to the wall of the bladder, while the other was attached to the wall of the rectum.

What caused?

Vaginal stones can develop when urine accumulates where it shouldn’t, such as in the vagina, according to doctors.

In the case of Indonesia, the situation was facilitated by the bladder problem. The woman had an abnormal opening between her vagina and the ducts that carry urine from her kidneys to her bladder, called a ureterovaginal fistula, thanks to injuries she sustained as a child.

The injuries also caused damage to her reproductive organs, partially blocking the opening of her vagina. This is likely to be behind the irregular menstrual periods, said the medical report published in the journal.