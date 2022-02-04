Rarely, 5 cm stones form in a woman’s vagina – 02/02/2022

In an extremely rare case, doctors found two “stones” inside the vagina of a 30-year-old woman. Usually, these stones are formed in the kidneys – a condition popularly known as “kidney stones” – or in the gallbladder.

The case report was published in the journal Urology Case Reports this Monday (31) and, according to the researchers, the diagnosis of “vaginal calculus” is difficult, as it is usually a silent clinical condition, with nonspecific symptoms.

In the case of the patient, she reported difficulty getting pregnant, leakage of urine, irregular menstruation, in addition to menstrual cramps since she was 13 years old. “These complaints were not bothersome, so the patient did not seek treatment. She also had a history of a traffic accident with a ruptured bladder, and was operated on at age five,” they wrote in the article.

At the bottom of the image, you can see the stones in the vagina region. Image: Reproduction/Urology Case Reports

After performing a CT scan, the images showed two “giant” stones, with sizes of 3.6 cm x 5 cm and 5 cm x 5.8 cm. One of the stones was attached to the wall of the bladder, the other was located in the wall of the rectum.

According to the article, this may have occurred due to a fistula (orifice) in the region that communicates between the vagina and the urethra or due to an obstruction in the opening of the organ. Both situations favor the accumulation of urine in these places, leading to the formation of calculus.

In surgery, doctors found the two stones to appear “solid and smooth”. After removal, the patient had no more symptoms, even 6 months after the procedure.

According to the authors of the article, other cases of vaginal stones have been studied before, but none reported the complaint of a woman with problems getting pregnant. That’s why it’s important for doctors to be aware of the signs.