RecargaPay will no longer offer a free limit for paying bills with the card

As of March 3, 2022, customers of RechargePay will no longer have a free limit for payments of bank slips and consumer bills. The change only applies to users with a free account, that is, it does not impact Prime+ subscribers.

Policy in force until 03/02/2022 – click here

Payment of consumer bills with credit card of free users up to R$300 per month: free of charge

Payment of consumer bills with credit card for free users over R$300 per month: rate of 2.99%;

Policy from 03/03/2022 – click here

Payment of consumer bills with credit card of free users: rate of 1.99%

Payment of boletos with credit card of free users: rate of 3.49%.

For Prime+ plan subscribers, the limit for monthly payments without fees remains at R$1,500. The fees, however, will be 1.99% for consumer accounts and 3.49% for other bills, unlike the 2.99% currently charged for any account.

RecargaPay continues to reduce the benefits for paying bills with the card for its users. If you have a free account on the platform, we suggest that you use the free monthly limit of up to R$300 in the month of February and the first two days of March to avoid being impacted by the fee that will come into effect.

Do you intend to continue using RecargaPay to pay bank slips with a credit card from March 3rd?

