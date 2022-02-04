Red Bull Bragantino beats São Paulo in a seven-goal game and the former’s law – 02/03/2022

The ex law was relentless with São Paulo tonight (3) at Nabi Abi Chedid. The tricolor team and Red Bull Bragantino took turns in front of the scorer until Gabriel Novaes, creator of the São Paulo base categories, appeared in the final minutes to decree the victory of the hosts by 4 to 3.

Red Bull Bragantino’s victory was built with goals from Hyoran, Artur and Alerrandro, before Novaes interfered. São Paulo went to the nets with Alisson, Igor Vinícius and Jonathan Calleri.

The result increases the pressure for Morumbi’s sides. São Paulo has only one point in three rounds for Paulistão, without having won this season – it is in third in Group C, behind Ferroviária and São Bernardo. Red Bull Bragantino takes the lead in Group D with six points.

The team from Bragança Paulista returns to the field next Sunday (6), when they visit Ferroviária, for the fourth round. São Paulo’s next match will only be on Wednesday (9), at Morumbi, against Santo André.

Live from Sao Paulo

The best: Hyoran

The midfielder was the highlight of Red Bull Bragantino in the match. With a good vision of the game, he was responsible for starting the home team’s danger plays. He left the field with a goal scored and a decisive assist for Gabriel Novaes’ goal.

Worst: Miranda

The veteran defender still hasn’t recovered the good football since the beginning of the season. Slow on the ball out, he missed the pass that resulted in Artur’s goal. In marking, Miranda had difficulties to keep up with the fast team of Red Bull Bragantino. The positive note was the participation in an aerial play that resulted in Alisson’s goal.

Bragantino’s high blood pressure complicates São Paulo

The traditional pressure marking of Maurício Barbieri’s team caused many difficulties for São Paulo at the beginning of the match. The home team’s attacking trio pressed the ball out and made Miranda, Arboleda and Tiago Volpi need agility so as not to get in the way in the defense field.

The pressure paid off in the 11th minute of the first half. With the options on the right marked, Miranda tried to play with Reinaldo, but gave the ball to Artur’s foot. Shirt 7 invaded the area and hit Tiago Volpi’s corner to open the scoring.

Sao Paulo thinks the tie

São Paulo improved in the match from the moment that Red Bull Bragantino reduced the pressure on the ball out. More free to build from behind, Rogério Ceni’s team began to move the plays and try to reach Cleiton’s goal, but with little success.

The tie came on a dead ball. After a corner kick, Miranda anticipated the mark and played for the second stick. Alisson arrived before Cleiton and scored for São Paulo.

Red Bull Bragantino back in front of the scoreboard

With the score even, the game resumed its initial dynamics. Red Bull Bragantino pushed the ball out, while São Paulo presented many difficulties to define the plays, although with more ball possession.

In a move that had a hesitation by the São Paulo defense and the speed of the hosts, Red Bull Bragantino returned to lead the score. In the 40th minute, Aderlan threw it to Hyoran, who gave Alerrandro a beautiful header. Inside the area, the attacker, positioned behind Arboleda, without Miranda reaching the cover. With space, he kicked in the middle of Volpi’s goal, which fell to the right and couldn’t make a save.

São Paulo comes back different and turns the game around

The first difficult time made São Paulo come back different for the second stage. Rogério Ceni gave Gabriel Sara more freedom with the entry of Igor Gomes, while the ball out, which before was always done from below, started to be done with long shots.

And it was with these two elements that São Paulo’s tie came out. After a kick by Volpi, Calleri won the contest from above, and the ball went to Gabriel Sara. Shirt 21 advanced through the middle and touched the left to Rigoni. The Argentine cut the mark and kicked hard for Cleiton’s defense, who palmed the post. On the rebound, the ball crossed the line and Igor Vinícius appeared to send it to the nets in the first minute of the second half.

The draw didn’t make São Paulo slow down. Six minutes later, Reinaldo launched a counterattack and opened on the left with Rigoni. Shirt 7 saw Calleri’s movement inside the area and crossed the attacker’s head, who turned the score around for the tricolor team.

Hyoran’s goal puts Bragantino back in the match

São Paulo had two other chances to extend the advantage, but they didn’t manage to. Even better in the match, Rogério Ceni’s team saw the hosts seek a tie in a goal scored by Hyoran.

After an unsuccessful tackle attempt by Rodrigo Nestor, Artur played for Alerrandro, who found Hyoran on the left end of the area. The midfielder got rid of Igor Vinícius’ marking and hit placed to score a goal, with no chance for Tiago Volpi.

Ceni gives freedom to Rigoni, who participates in both goals

Rigoni’s situation was a problem that Rogério Ceni publicly said he was trying to deal with. The striker was featured with Hernán Crespo, but he couldn’t keep the same level with the change of coach. And it wasn’t for lack of trying. Shirt 7 was chosen by Ceni, open on the left, as a midfielder and even centralized in the attack. Nothing helped.

Against Red Bull Bragantino, Ceni decided to leave the Argentine free to circulate behind Calleri, in a role very similar to the one he did with Crespo. It worked. After a dull first half, Rigoni participated in the two goals scored by São Paulo at the beginning of the second stage.

Law of the ex decrees the victory of Red Bull Bragantino

Gabriel Novaes entered the field in the 26th minute of the second half, replacing Alerrandro. In addition to the pressure of seeking victory for his team, the striker lived the moment of reunion with the team that revealed him to football. And the popular ex law has made its face on Nabi Abi Chedid.

After a short corner kick, Hyoran crossed into the area. The São Paulo defender was a fool, and Gabriel Novaes appeared free to complete for the nets and give the victory to Red Bull Bragantino.

Igor Gomes stays 37 minutes on the field

Igor Gomes’ return was quick. Recovered from covid-19, the midfielder was listed for the first time and entered the field at halftime, in place of Talles Costa. Thirty-seven minutes later, however, shirt 26 was replaced by Gabriel Neves, when the match was tied at 3-3.

match chronology

Red Bull Bragantino opened the scoring in the 11th minute with Artur. São Paulo sought a tie in the 24th minute, with Alisson. The turn of the home team came in the 40th minute of the first half with Alerrandro. In the second half, São Paulo turned with Igor Vinícius, in the first minute, and Calleri, in the 7th minute. Red Bull Bragantino’s victory came with Hyoran, in the 17th minute, and Gabriel Novaes, in the 41st minute.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 4 X 3 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Paulistao (3rd round)

Place: Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragança Paulista

Date and time: February 3, 2022, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time)

Total audience: 3,523 people

Income: BRL 163,720.00

Referee: Vinicius Goncalves Dias Araújo

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques and Bruno Silva de Jesus

VAR: Douglas Marques das Flores

goals: Artur (11’/1ºt), Alerrandro (40’/1ºt), Hyoran (17’/2ºt) and Gabriel Novaes (41’/1ºt), for Red Bull Bragantino; Alisson (24’/1st), Igor Vinícius (1’/2nd) and Calleri (7’/2nd), for São Paulo

yellow cards: Praxedes, for Red Bull Bragantino; Tiago Volpi and Igor Vinícius, for São Paulo

red cards: –

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan (José Hurtado), Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz, Luan Cândido; Eric Ramires, Praxedes (Luciano), Hyoran (Bruno Tubarão); Artur, Alerrandro (Gabriel Novaes) and Helinho (Sorriso). Coach: Maurício Barbieri.

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda, Reinaldo; Nestor, Talles Costa (Igor Gomes, later Gabriel Neves), Gabriel Sara; Alisson (Marquinhos), Rigoni (Nikão) and Calleri (Eder). Coach: Rogério Ceni.