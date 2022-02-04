Released for circulation, central lane of Marginal do Tietê registers slowness this Friday – São Paulo

SÃO PAULO – Released to the circulation of cars on Thursday afternoon, the 3rd, the central lane of Marginal do Tietê is slow this Friday morning, 4th, towards Ayrton Senna. According to the Traffic Engineering Company (CET), there is a record of stopping points between the Piqueri and Freguesia do Ó bridges.

On the expressway, around 7:40 am, there was also slow traffic between the Bandeirantes highway and the Freguesia do Ó bridge, also in the direction of Ayrton Senna.

The central lane of Marginal do Tietê was released punctually at 5 pm on Thursday, 3. After an on-site analysis, the Secretariat of Metropolitan Transport (STM) and the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) evaluated that there were safety conditions for the release of the road, as the concreting work completed on site was successful. . “With this, it will not be necessary to install piles to contain the local runway of Marginal Tietê”, they informed in a note.

One collapse in a work on the Metro Line-6 ​​Orange on the morning of Tuesday, 1st, caused part of the Marginal do Tietê asphalt to yield and caused the road to be closed in the direction of Ayrton Senna. The accident occurred near Ponte do Piqueri, in the west of São Paulo, and, according to the government, was caused by the rupture of a sewage collector.

The accident and the interdiction on the Marginal do Tietê caused inconvenience on Tuesday. In the early afternoon of the same day, the express lane of Marginal do Tietê was fully released, but other lanes were still closed for risk assessment. The central lane was released on Thursday afternoon, with only the local lane remaining, towards Ayrton Senna, which continues with traffic diverted to the corridor formed by avenues Ermano Marchetti and Marquês de São Vicente. The cars return to the Marginal at the height of Praça Pedro Corazza.

The municipal vehicle rotation remains suspended this Friday.

To avoid the attention of drivers and speed up work

In the vicinity of the accident, fences were installed. “So that we can also start work on strengthening and resuming the sewage receiver, recovering it, so that we can free up the local runway on the Marginal do Tietê”, said Paulo Galli, Secretary of Metropolitan Transport, stressing that both concessionaire and construction company guaranteed the safety conditions for the circulation of cars in the central lane.

The reason for this break is still being clarified. STM and Sabesp monitor the progress of the work carried out by the Technological Research Institute (IPT) to determine the facts and possible causes of the accident. “We had a meeting with the IPT. We, the concessionaire, the construction company and Sabesp. As of Thursday, the IPT documents began to be provided. The institute will prepare a work plan. This work plan will contain the documents needed more than they will need. Then, they will provide a time to provide information on the cause or causes that caused the accident.

next steps

Approximately 170 million liters of material will be drained from the emergency exit and tunnels of the Metro Line-6 ​​Orange project. This is an initial estimate at the time of starting work. “The pumps for this stage of the work started working on Thursday and will transport the volume to the collector located on the right bank (opposite to the accident) of the Tietê River. During this drainage work, part of it will also be pumped to the interceptor ITi-1. In this way, all the material is sent for treatment at ETE Barueri”, said the STM in a statement.

Also according to the folder, the ITi-1 is the sewage interceptor that is provisionally replacing the ITi-7, until its complete recovery. “ITi-7 is a 7.5 km long tunnel built under the Marginal do Tietê in the stretch between Avenida do Estado and Ponte do Piqueri. Opened in 2020, it is 3.4 meters wide and 2.65 meters in height, deployed at a maximum depth of 18 meters”, he added. It serves 2.2 million people in the central region of the municipality, in neighborhoods such as Bela Vista, Consolação, República, Anhangabaú, Sé and Liberdade, also covering Aclimação, Cambuci and Ipiranga.