Rescue of a 5-year-old boy who fell into a well in Morocco enters the third day; Watch VIDEO | World

Rescue teams entered, this Friday (4), the third day of search for the five-year-old boy who fell into a well in Morocco.
Workers spent the night digging an area next to the well with the help of heavy machinery, according to the France Presse news agency.
The backhoe loaders managed to reach a depth of 28 meters, local authorities said. The next step now is to dig a tunnel to where little Rayan is trapped.
Morocco’s Civil Defense team works to rescue five-year-old Rayan, who fell into a well near Bab Berred on Thursday (3) – Photo: AFP
This phase of the operation is delicate due to the risk of landslides, they added. Part of the complexity is due to the type of terrain, which presents sandy and rocky layers.
Rayan accidentally fell Tuesday night into the 32-metre-deep, narrow, hard-to-reach dry pit dug near his home.
“In a moment of inattention, the boy fell into the well that was being dug. I couldn’t close my eyes all night,” Rayan’s father told local information website Le360.
According to the MAP news agency, rescuers were able to provide the boy with “water and oxygen through tubes”.
Rescue teams were unable to enter the well because “its diameter is less than 45 centimeters,” Abdelhabi Temrani, head of operations, told Al Oula public television.
Five excavators helped dig a parallel pit.
Rayan’s mother told local media that “she still has hope that the boy will be rescued alive.”
“Rayan was playing and then disappeared at 2 pm. The whole family mobilized to look for him until we realized that he had fallen into the well”, said the woman.
A medical team has already been sent to the scene of the accident to “carry out initial examinations and resuscitation interventions on the boy once he has been rescued”, the MAP news agency reported.
In addition, a medical helicopter is prepared in case of an emergency.