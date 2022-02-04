Researchers will breed pigs for human transplant







Pigs on a farm at the Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich in Oberschleissheim, Germany Photo: Lukas Barth / Reuters

German scientists plan clone and breed this year genetically modified pigs to serve as human heart donorsbased on a simpler version of an animal bred in the United States used last month in the world’s first pig-to-human transplant.

Eckhard Wolf, a scientist at Ludwig-Maximilians University (LMU) in Munich, said his team aims to have the new species, modified from the Auckland island breed, ready for transplant testing by 2025.

In the first surgery of its kind, a team at the University of Maryland Medicine last month transplanted a ten-modified pig heart into a terminally ill man. Doctors say he is responding well, although risks of infection, organ rejection or high blood pressure remain.

“Our concept is to move forward with a simpler model, that is, with five genetic modifications,” said Wolf, whose work has sparked heated debate in a country with one of the lowest organ donation rates in Europe and a strong movement for the rights of animals.

Wolf, who has been researching animal-to-human transplants – known as xenotransplants – for 20 years, said his team would use still-inefficient cloning technology to generate only “the founder animals” from which future genetically identical generations would be created.

The first generation is expected to be born this year, and their hearts will be tested on baboons before the team seeks approval for a human clinical trial in two to three years, according to Wolf.

Transplants are used for people diagnosed with organ failure who have no other treatment options, a waiting list that numbered about 8,500 people in Germany at the end of 2021, according to data from the country’s Organ Transplantation Foundation.