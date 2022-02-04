Resident Evil 4: Fans Release High Definition Remaster of Game; see how to install

After seven years in development, Albert Marin and his small team have completed the PC game’s graphics revitalization.

While Capcom doesn’t make the Resident Evil 4 remake official, some fans have decided to release a remaster of the original game and the result is pretty impressive.

Compared to other projects where developers just increase the size of the image or modernize the visuals for a new generation or platform, this team has improved every single item in the image, using funds donated by fans.

In some cases where old textures didn’t look good at a higher resolution, the team remade many of them from scratch, using photos or AI, while struggling to stay true to the original game’s aesthetic. By early 2021, the team had accumulated 4,500 Photoshop files and put more than 9,000 hours of work into the project.

In addition to not stopping Marin’s team from continuing with the project, the company pinned a post about the fan update on the Resident Evil 4 Steam Discussion page.

This HD project can be installed as an update to Resident Evil 4 on Steam, without any gameplay tweaks. Instead, every stone, weapon crate – even the cut-scene visuals, has been updated by the team.

To use this update package, you need to have the game purchased and installed on Steam and reserve 37GB of disk space. To install it, the user must follow these steps: