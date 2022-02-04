Right-wing deputy misses vote and Spanish socialist government manages to save labor reform

MADRID – The Spanish Congress approved this Thursday, 3, the labor reform proposed by the government with one vote difference, and thanks to the error of a deputy from the opposition Popular Party (PP). Remotely, he ended up voting “yes”, when he should have followed the party and voted “no”. The PP claims there was a technical problem and is trying to overturn the result.

The approved decree nullifies the reform of a previous Conservative government, giving unions more power in negotiating contracts. It is the cornerstone of a series of conditions for the Spain receive the next tranche of €12 billion (about R$72.6 billion) from European pandemic recovery funds.

The vote was so close that Congress President Meritxell Batet was confused and initially said that the bill’s validation had been rejected, which caused a moment of surprise in the House and the ruling caucus, until she corrected the statement shortly after. .

This was just the beginning of the controversy caused by the alleged error of the PP deputy. The party guarantees that legislator Alberto Casero electronically voted “no” to the validation of the labor reform, but his vote was counted as a “yes” and printed on a voucher.

The lawmaker’s attempts to alert House officials to the error were reportedly ignored, which the party said violated remote voting protocol that requires confirmation of vote by phone. The PP filed a complaint with the Congressional governing body and promised legal action if wrongdoing is not recognized.

The progressive coalition government, which does not have a majority in the Chamber, managed, after arduous negotiations, to secure support for the reform after two of its traditional partners – the Basque nationalists (PNV) and the Catalan independentists (ERC) – decided to vote against .

But the two deputies from one of the minority groups with which the vote had been agreed, the conservative União do Povo Navarra (UPN), decided at the last minute to vote against, so the labor reform would not have gone ahead. But due to the mistake of the PP deputy, it was approved.

The tight result, 175 votes in favor and 174 against, plus all the controversy over the recount shows the government’s difficulty in validating a reform that had already been negotiated previously with the two main Spanish unions (UGT and CCOO) and with the main organization employer (CEOE).

The labor reform supposes an improvement in the conditions of workers, reducing temporary employment, one of the main problems in the Spanish labor market, and giving priority again to the agreements established by the sectors, to the detriment of agreements with companies.

In addition, it is essential for the country to continue receiving European recovery funds, since one of the objectives that Spain had to fulfill was the measures agreed between employers and unions to reduce temporary employment or update collective bargaining.

However, the new rule, which modifies the one approved by the conservative PP government in 2012, was on the verge of derailment, after tough negotiations led by second vice president and labor minister Yolanda Díaz.

With the rejection of the PNV and the ERC, as well as the Basque independenceists, the unity between the partners that supported the government of the socialist Pedro Sanchez in the two years he was in office, it was broken, leading to the unusual image of these parties accompanying the extreme right PP and Vox in the “no” vote.

Díaz, who called this reform the “most important regulation of the legislature”, regretted that the debate took place “in the field of partisan rivalries” and did not have the support of the entire Chamber.

The government and some of its main partners agree that the differences over labor reform do not imply a change in the legislative arrangements, nor do they jeopardize the stability of the coalition executive, formed by the socialist party (PSOE) and the leftist group Unidas Podemos .

Díaz said the legislation will tackle Spain’s chronic unemployment problem, the second largest in European Union after Greece, and precarious work. Spain is the EU country with the highest use of temporary contracts, covering around a quarter of the workforce.

The new regulation restricts the conditions for their use, limiting them to short periods of time. In addition, providers of outsourced personnel will have to adapt the terms of the workers to those of the company to which they are allocated.

One of the labor groups most benefiting from the new legislation is hotel workers, known locally as the Kellys, long a symbol of precarious work in the tourism-dependent country. Diaz said that the annual income of these workers would increase by around €2,500 (about R$15,000) in some cases./EFE and REUTERS