Rio City Hall will search schools for unvaccinated children | Rio de Janeiro

The City Hall of Rio will search schools for children aged 7 to 11 who have not yet been vaccinated. Coverage in this age group remains “very low”, according to the municipal secretary of health, Daniel Soranz .

“Starting next week, we will start a search with children who have already returned to school. We will distribute a form for parents to fill out. about the child’s vaccination status, and we will schedule application at schoolwith the permission of the parents”, detailed the secretary, in an interview with Good morning Rio this Friday (4th).

Data from the City Hall Covid Panel show that, until this Thursday (3), only 29% of children 5 to 11 years old were taking the first dose. The situation is similar in much of Greater Rio.

“It is a process of educating parents, children, about the importance of the vaccine. The teachers will be guiding the families, and the health teams, with the authorization forms in their hands, will carry out the application of the vaccine”, Soranz detailed.

The search will continue throughout the month of February and will not be restricted to the municipal network. “We are going to do this same process with some private schools and with state schools as well. With the federal ones, we are still in the process of discussion”, he said.

Vaccination in schools also aims to reach children whose parents were unable to take their children to the health centers.

Rio Municipal Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, at the vaccination post of the Aerospace Museum

This Friday (4), after four days of break for zero stocks, the municipality returned to apply the vaccine in children.

Soranz reopened this Friday the drive-thru vaccination post at the Aerospace Museum, in Campo dos Afonsos. Children will be able to get immunized and get to know a little about the history of Brazilian aviation.

The unit will work from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, and on Saturdays, from 8 am to noon, serving adults for the first and second doses and booster dose and children for the first dose, according to the published calendar.

Until Saturday (5), they must go to the carioquinhas gas stations aged 6 or over. In the second (7), it is the turn of the 5-year-old girls; on Tuesday (8), 5-year-old boys; and in the fourth (9), general play-off.