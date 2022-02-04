Russia Begins Military Exercises in Belarus, Near Ukraine | World

reproduction Russia begins military exercises in Belarus, near Ukraine

Amid tensions over alleged Russian plans to invade Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu participated this Thursday in the start of a series of military exercises in Belarus, a country allied with the Kremlin and which also borders the Ukrainian territory.

The maneuvers, called the “Allied Resolution” and scheduled to end on February 20, should bring together 30,000 soldiers, in addition to armored vehicles, tanks and aircraft, and are pointed out by NATO, the US-led military alliance, as the largest Russian displacement on Belarusian soil since the end of the Cold War. Russia and Belarus did not release figures.

The images released by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense showed training with paratrooper battalions, firing from tanks and landing troops in helicopters, simulating attacks against “enemy” forces. According to the official presentation of the maneuvers, “the military will work to repel external aggression, fight terrorism, improve its border defense skills, cut arms delivery channels and find and neutralize false saboteurs”. Officials in both countries make no secret that the exercises are a response to what they see as an increase in NATO’s presence in the region.

The TV channel Zvezda (“Star”), linked to the Russian Ministry of Defense, highlighted the use of the Yakovlev Yak-130 and Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets, as well as reconnaissance and attack drones.

“We will make a great assessment of what was done in the preparation phase of exercises. But you have rightly noted that the first stage, the transfer of large groups of troops and equipment, is nearing completion”, said Shoigu, in a dialogue with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, quoted by Zvezda TV.

At the meeting, he confirmed Moscow’s support for Minsk, revealed that the two countries will carry out about 20 military exercises throughout 2021 and added that Russia would help the country oppose the “destructive line of the West”.

The maneuvers come at a time when Russia is trying to establish a dialogue with the West to resolve the impasse related to Ukraine and its own regional security issues: President Vladimir Putin is accused of planning an invasion of the neighboring country by putting about 100 thousand military in border areas, but he denies the accusations and, in turn, demands commitments from Western countries.

The main one is a veto on Ukraine’s entry into NATO – Putin has already defined that such a move would be a “red line” that should not be crossed. The alliance rejects the idea, as does the demand that all external forces be withdrawn from NATO countries in Eastern Europe.

Countries such as the US and the UK have also promised to impose sanctions on Moscow in the event of an invasion, and have announced the deployment of new contingents to the region. On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced the deployment of 3,000 more troops to Poland, Germany and Romania, a move that displeased the Kremlin. The US already has 64,000 troops in NATO countries in Europe.

“It is obvious that these are not steps to ease tensions, but actions that heighten tensions,” said Russian Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. “We urge the Americans to stop aggravating the situation on the European continent.”

In the case of Belarus, NATO is concerned about the maneuvers due to its proximity to the borders with Ukraine – the capital, Kiev, is about 100 km from the border with the neighboring country, and the positioning of Russian forces suggests the possibility, in a pessimistic scenario, a broader offensive, something the Kremlin categorically denies. On Tuesday, Russian maneuvers were also carried out in the breakaway region of Transnistria, located in Moldova and which also borders Ukraine.

Still on Belarus, the Chancellery made a formal protest to the Ukrainian government regarding an alleged violation of its border by a Ukrainian drone on 24 January. According to the Defense Ministry, the aircraft was trying to spy on a military installation, but was intercepted and forced to land, and was later inspected.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the allegations were nothing more than provocation and that the country had not used any drones in the area.