Russia Sends About 30,000 Soldiers and War Weapons to Belarus, NATO Says | World

Russia is transporting some 30,000 troops, some armored vehicles, tanks and aircraft, as well as modern weapons to Belarus, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. .

According to Jens, this is Moscow’s biggest military deployment to the country since the end of the Cold War.

According to NATO, Russia mobilized:

Spetsnaz Special Forces

SU-35 fighter jets

Dual-capacity Iskander missiles

S-400 air defense systems

“All this will be combined with the annual exercise of Russian nuclear forces,” he added. The term dual capability, which Stoltenberg used for the Iskander missiles, is used to describe weapons intended for both conventional and nuclear warfare.

1 of 2 Russian helicopters fly over Belarusian territory. — Photo: BELTA / REUTERS Russian helicopters fly over Belarusian territory. — Photo: BELTA / REUTERS

The ceremony that marked the beginning of the Russian military exercise was attended by Sergei Shoigu, the country’s defense minister.

2 of 2 Meeting between Alexander Lukashenko (right), Sergei Shoigu (left) and Viktor Krenin (center) — Photo: Maxim GUCHEK / AFP Meeting between Alexander Lukashenko (right), Sergei Shoigu (left) and Viktor Krenin (center) – Photo: Maxim GUCHEK / AFP

Images released by the Belarus Ministry of Defense showed training with legions of paratroopers, tank firing and troops landing in helicopters.

The two countries do not hide that the exercises are responses to NATO’s presence in Eastern Europe.