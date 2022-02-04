Russia v Ukraine: US accuses Russians of planning fake attack to justify invasion

Abhishek Pratap 5 mins ago News Comments Off on Russia v Ukraine: US accuses Russians of planning fake attack to justify invasion 0 Views

ukrainian troops

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Washington claimed fake video could show Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine attacking Russians

The United States alleges that Russia is planning to stage a fake Ukraine attack to justify a Russian invasion of the country.

US officials say Moscow would likely release a video showing an alleged attack on Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine.

Russia denied that it was planning to “fake” an attack, and the US provided no evidence.

The buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders has raised fears of an invasion.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Putin formalizes entry into Cold War 2.0 in Beijing on the side of China against the US – 04/02/2022 – World

The leaders of China and Russia formalized on Friday (4) an alliance that has been …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved