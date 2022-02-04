Russia v Ukraine: US accuses Russians of planning fake attack to justify invasion

7 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Washington claimed fake video could show Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine attacking Russians

The United States alleges that Russia is planning to stage a fake Ukraine attack to justify a Russian invasion of the country.

US officials say Moscow would likely release a video showing an alleged attack on Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine.

Russia denied that it was planning to “fake” an attack, and the US provided no evidence.

The buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders has raised fears of an invasion.

Moscow says it is only carrying out military exercises, but Ukraine and its Western allies remain worried about the possibility of a Russian attack.

“We have information that the Russians will likely want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday.

“As part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a propaganda video with very graphic content, which would include dead bodies and actors pretending to mourn and images of destroyed locations,” he said.

US officials say the video is just one of several ideas Russia has to fabricate a pretext to invade its neighbour.

They said they were publicly denouncing the Russian plan as a way of deterring Russia from any plans to invade Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted on Thursday to US accusations.

“This is not the first such promise. [de divulgar detalhes sobre uma provocação russa]”, he said. “Something similar was also said before, but nothing happened.”

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is planning an attack.

The alleged plot was denounced by the Americans a day after the US said it was sending more troops to Eastern Europe to support NATO allies.

Russia said the move was “destructive” and that it proved the country was right to be concerned about NATO’s expansion in the east.

Also on Thursday, NATO expressed concern that Russia is likely to send up to 30,000 troops — including special forces, fighter jets and short-range ballistic missiles — to Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbour.

“This is the biggest Russian mobilization since the Cold War,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The rivalry between Russia and the US, which still has the world’s largest nuclear arsenals, dates back to the Cold War. Ukraine was then an important part of the communist Soviet Union.