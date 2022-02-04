Russia v Ukraine: US accuses Russians of planning fake Ukrainian attack to justify invasion | World

The United States alleges that Russia is planning to stage a fake Ukraine attack to justify a Russian invasion of the country. (see video above) .

US officials claim that Moscow would likely release a video showing an alleged attack on Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people in eastern Russia. Ukraine.

Russia denied that it was planning to “fake” an attack, and the USA did not provide evidence.

The buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders has raised fears of an invasion.

Moscow says it is only carrying out military exercises, but Ukraine and its Western allies remain worried about the possibility of a Russian attack.

“We have information that the Russians will probably want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion”, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday.

“As part of this fake attack, we believe that Russia would produce a propaganda video with very graphic content, which would include dead bodies and actors pretending to mourn and images of destroyed locations.”

authorities of USA they say the video is just one of several ideas that the Russia have to manufacture a pretext to invade your neighbor.

They said they were publicly denouncing the Russian plan as a way of deterring Russia from any plans to invade Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted the same day to the American accusations.

“This is not the first such promise. [de divulgar detalhes sobre uma provocação russa]”, said Peskov. “Something similar was also said before, but nothing happened.”

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is planning an attack.

The alleged plot was denounced by the Americans the day after the USA said they were sending more troops to Eastern Europe to support NATO allies (see video below).

Russia called the move “destructive” and proves the country is right to be concerned about NATO’s expansion in the east.

Also on Thursday, NATO expressed concern that Russia is likely to send up to 30,000 troops — including special forces, fighter jets and short-range ballistic missiles — to Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbour.

“This is the biggest Russian mobilization since the Cold War,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (see video below).

The rivalry between Russia and the USA, which still have the world’s largest nuclear arsenals, dates back to the Cold War. Ukraine was then an important part of the communist Soviet Union.

