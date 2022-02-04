Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium asks states to cancel carnival holidays and ban private parties to contain Covid | Pernambuco

The Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium issued a document with recommendations to stop the spread of Covid-19. Among the measures are the cancellation of carnival holidays, prohibition of private parties and shows of any nature that could generate agglomerations.

The Northeast Consortium, created in 2019, brings together the nine states in the region to integrate public policies for economic and social development. The Scientific Committee is part of this collegiate body, which, since January 18, has been chaired by the governor of Pernambuco, Paulo Câmara (PSB).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

However, in the state, measures have not yet been taken to prevent such agglomerations. Until the 15th of February, a protocol is in force that allows the holding of events with up to 3 thousand people.

In Pernambuco, the Public Ministry (MPPE), the Regional Council of Medicine (Cremepe) and the Doctors Union (Simepe) had already recommended the government to avoid parties and agglomerations.

2 of 2 Party at Clube Português, in Recife, ended on Sunday (30) — Photo: Procon-PE/Disclosure Party at Clube Português, in Recife, ended on Sunday (30) — Photo: Procon-PE/Disclosure

On Sunday (30), there were agglomerations in events. A party at Clube Português, in Recife, ended. The Military Police dispersed the public that was participating in a “previous carnival” on the slopes of Olinda.

On Wednesday (2), Pernambuco broke a new record of infected by Covid-19, since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. Another 7,806 cases of Covid-19 and 23 deaths caused by the disease were confirmed.

The bulletin of the Scientific Committee of the consortium, which brings together the recommendations, was published on Wednesday (2).

According to the collegiate, the maintenance of Carnival holidays can encourage people to take to the streets, “promoting agglomerations”.

This, according to the committee, could result in the worsening of the pandemic and consequent prolongation of what it calls the “third wave” of Covid in Brazil.

Likewise, the Scientific Committee calls on governments and city halls to ban private carnival parties and concerts, because these events “would intensify the transmission of the virus, as occurred on New Year’s Eve”.

With 7,806 more infected by Covid, PE breaks record in confirmations

PE suspends vacations for health workers, but maintains events with up to 3 thousand people

The entity said that it is aware of the political difficulties and economic losses of adopting the ban, but states that “the most important thing at the moment is to save lives. And lives are priceless”.

According to the committee, after the end of the pandemic, new extraordinary holidays could be created by governments to compensate for the suspension of festivities affected by the current health situation.

The Scientific Committee also issued two other recommendations to governments: intensify vaccination and maintain legal measures that require the use of masks, especially in closed or crowded places.

The agency states that, although about 70% of the Brazilian population has a complete vaccine cycle, this percentage is still not enough to ensure stability in Covid cases.

“In the last two months, the pace of vaccination has slowed, caused in part by the lack of demand on the part of the population”, says the document.

Therefore, governments must intensify campaigns to encourage vaccination and deny false news, fake news.

THEIn addition, the states need, according to the document, to adopt vaccination strategies using the family health network of the Unified Health System (SUS), with community agents participating in the search for patients and expanding vaccination posts in places with large circulation of people.

Finally, the Scientific Committee asks managers to encourage the use of N95 or PFF2 type masks, which must be provided by companies or the public sector, to be used in closed places or with large agglomerations.

This type of mask offers almost 100% protection against Covid-19 and studies show that if the people who use it are vaccinated, the risk of contracting the disease is even lower.

During a press conference, this Thursday (3), the State Secretary of Health, André Longo, spoke about the recommendation of the Scientific Committee of the Northeast Consortium.

The manager said that “Pernambuco has restrictive measures in place, but unfortunately they have not been complied with”.

He pointed to “emblematic cases”, such as those of the Clube Português party and the agglomeration in Olinda. “Controlled events have a lower risk if the rules are followed,” he said.

The secretary said that the state committee will evaluate, on Monday (7), whether it will anticipate any measures in relation to the decree that is in force and the “behavior of social activities in this carnival period”.