Selection Process Notice is released by CISRU

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Selection Process Notice is released by CISRU 6 Views

Selection seeks to fill seven vacancies for the position of doctor, in order to work in different locations: check

Selection Process Notice is released by CISRU - MG

The Intermunicipal Health Consortium of the Centro Sul Urgency Network (CISRU) discloses the selection process that aims to admit professionals with higher education.

A total of seven vacancies will be filled for the post of Doctor in addition to the formation of a reserve register. Opportunities are distributed among the following locations: Barbacena (3); Counselor Lafaiete (2); Congonhas (2) and São João Del Rei.

To apply for one of the opportunities, candidates must prove the education required for the desired position of higher education, as well as registration with the respective class council, minimum age of 18 years, among other requirements contained in the public notice.

The admitted professionals will perform functions in a workload of 24 hours per week and will have salaries of R$ 7,614.00 per month.

Procedures for participation

To participate, interested parties must register between February 3 and 14, 2022, exclusively via the internet through the website of CISRU.

As a form of selection, candidates will be evaluated through the evaluation of titles and professional experience, according to the scoring criteria specified in the public notice.

The validity period of this Selection Process will be of two years, counted from the approval of the final result, with the possibility of extension for an equal period.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Covid-19: “These are unvaccinated children, with and without comorbidities”, says children’s hospital in MG, with 85% occupancy – Revista Crescer

+ The occupancy rate of beds in the ICU of Hospital Infantil João Paulo II, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved