Selection Process Notice is released by CISRU

Selection seeks to fill seven vacancies for the position of doctor, in order to work in different locations: check

The Intermunicipal Health Consortium of the Centro Sul Urgency Network (CISRU) discloses the selection process that aims to admit professionals with higher education.

A total of seven vacancies will be filled for the post of Doctor in addition to the formation of a reserve register. Opportunities are distributed among the following locations: Barbacena (3); Counselor Lafaiete (2); Congonhas (2) and São João Del Rei.

To apply for one of the opportunities, candidates must prove the education required for the desired position of higher education, as well as registration with the respective class council, minimum age of 18 years, among other requirements contained in the public notice.

The admitted professionals will perform functions in a workload of 24 hours per week and will have salaries of R$ 7,614.00 per month.

Procedures for participation

To participate, interested parties must register between February 3 and 14, 2022, exclusively via the internet through the website of CISRU.

As a form of selection, candidates will be evaluated through the evaluation of titles and professional experience, according to the scoring criteria specified in the public notice.

The validity period of this Selection Process will be of two years, counted from the approval of the final result, with the possibility of extension for an equal period.