Silva e Luna reacts to Lula and says that Petrobras’ focus is “distribution of dividends to our shareholders”

At an event held by the Credit Suiss bank, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of Petrobras, reacted to the statements made by Lula (EN) and said that the Petrobras’ focus in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government is to distribute profits to shareholders, in addition to paying taxes and “investments”.

“Petrobras has social responsibility, but cannot make public policies. It does this through efficient management and delivering results,” she said, before listing the destinations of these results.

“Everything we generate has 3 destinations: either investments or payment of taxes or it is for the distribution of dividends”, said Luna e Silva, pointing out to the agents of the financial system that the focus is “on our investor, on our shareholder”. “We are committed to our investor“.

On Thursday morning (3), before Luna e Silva spoke virtually at the bank’s event, Lula criticized the state-owned company’s pricing policy and highlighted Petrobras’ social character.

“I think New York shareholders, Brazil shareholders have the right to receive dividends when Petrobras makes a profit. But it is important for us to know that the Petrobras has to take care of the Brazilian people“, said Lulu.

“I cannot enrich the American shareholder and impoverish the housewife who will buy a kilo of beans and pay more because of the price of gasoline.“, amended the PT, who leads the polls for voting intentions.

International Price Parity

In the interview with the Paraná radio network, Lula also stated emphatically that he would put an end to the policy of parity in the international price of oil, which raised fuel prices.

“I will say to the people of all Brazil: we are not going to keep the dollarized price [dos combustíveis]”, he said.

At the event with bankers, Silva e Luna countered saying that the state company “has to practice market prices, it has to behave like a private company”.