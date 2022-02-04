South African Pepkor buys Avenida group for BRL 1.1 billion

Grupo Avenida, one of the largest retail companies in Brazil operating in the Midwest and North regions, sold control of its operations to Pepkor, a clothing retail giant in South Africa. The South African company paid US$ 208 million (about R$ 1.1 billion) in cash for the purchase of 87% of the shares of the Brazilian retailer. The amount includes a capital injection into the business.

The sale involved all the shares held by the Kinea fund, a partner in the company since 2012, and a portion that belonged to the Caseli family, founder of the company, which will hold 13% of the capital. Rodrigo Caseli, son of the founder, told Estadão that he will continue as president of the company and that his brother, Christian, remains on the company’s Board – both for the next seven years.

The transaction comes after the group failed in an attempt to carry out its initial public offering (IPO) last year due to market turmoil. Other companies that unsuccessfully tried the IPO in 2021 are looking for an operation like the one carried out by Grupo Avenida – this is the case with Privalia, according to sources.

Grupo Avenida has two store chains – 110 of which are Lojas Avenida and 20 of Giovanna Calçados –, with a presence in 11 states. The retailer was founded in 1978, in Cuiabá, by Aílton Caseli.

expansion plan

“We have enormous potential to rapidly expand the business in Brazil, increasing the number of stores and the company’s revenue, in addition to a great synergy of cultures and values ​​of Grupo Avenida with Pepkor”, Rodrigo Caseli.

The executive recalls that the company’s plan, at the time when it was studying going public, was to open another 170 stores in Brazil. “What they (Pepkor) think is a very strong expansion in Brazil, but we still don’t have a plan”, said Caseli, referring to the size of the new partner. The intention, according to Executive, is to grow in the North and Midwest, where the company is already, but opening stores in smaller cities, which do not have good quality clothing items.

An expected gain with the business is the expansion of imported products, since 90% of the items sold by Pepkor in its stores come from Asia. The company has an office in Shanghai, China, with 250 employees. “Today, at Grupo Avenida, only 8% of our purchases are imported from Asia”, compared Caseli. He recalled that the standard customer of the chain’s stores is from lower income classes C and D.

Doubts

Alberto Serrentino, specialist in the retail sector and partner of the Varese Retail consultancy, carefully analyzes the business and recalls the retreat of many international groups that have already tried to enter the Brazilian market to create a fashion retail business in the country. difficulty of foreign groups in getting the timing of the collections right and finding synergies with the businesses they have in other countries.

However, Serrentino also sees potential in this union, depending on the governance negotiated with the new controller. “If they (Pepkor) are capitalizing on Avenida, to grow with a Brazilian strategy, of a Brazilian business, then Avenida can gain momentum. In theory, space exists,” he says.

With information from Estadão Conteúdo (Fernanda Guimarães and Márcia De Chiara)

Image: Reproduction