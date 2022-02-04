Space plane will take passengers from China to US in 1 hour, says company

Chinese company Space Transportation has jumped into the space tourism race and is developing a plane and rocket combination that promises to be able to travel from Beijing to New York in just an hour. The vehicle is designed to perform suborbital flights. That is, the aircraft is launched into space, but does not have enough horizontal speed to stay there, so it falls continuously around the Earth.

“We are developing a winged rocket for high-speed point-to-point transport. It has a lower cost than satellite-carrying rockets and is faster than traditional aircraft,” a company spokesperson explained in an interview with the official website. of the Beijing Technological Development Zone, one of the Chinese areas open to foreign investment.

A CGI animation published on the company’s website shows some details of the project. It all starts with the launch. Attached to a structure shaped like a hang glider and powered by rockets, the aircraft is launched from the ground. Then, after the vertical take-off, it breaks free from the structure and begins the suborbital journey, until completing the path and landing.

Space Transportation’s plan is to carry out the first tests on the ground next year, before attempting unmanned flights in 2024. The first manned flight is scheduled for 2024. With this, the expectation is that in 2030 it will be possible to carry out the first flight global with passengers.

Founded in 2018, the Chinese company raised $46.3 million in August last year to invest in its supersonic space plane projects. Since then, it has been carrying out tests with vehicles called Tianxing 1 and Tianxing 2.

Space plane is launched coupled to a structure with rockets. Image: Reproduction/Space Transportation

Investments in suborbital and orbital flights have been taking place in Chinese territory for some time. The Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation of China (CASC) conducted secret tests between 2020 and 2021 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center as part of a program to develop this type of vehicle.

In other parts of the world, there is also strong mobilization in the area. In July 2021, British millionaire Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galatic, performed a suborbital flight, departing New Mexico, in the United States, and landing at the same location, 15 minutes after launch.