Space Station will crash into the Pacific Ocean in 2031

NASA has finally announced its plans to retire and bring down the International Space Station (ISS). In January 2031, the orbiting laboratory must make a controlled drop, to find its rest at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

The last nine years of operation, however, are likely to be the most important and troubled in its history. The US space agency released, last Monday (31), the final goals of the ISS:

enable deep space exploration;

conduct research to benefit humanity;

to inspire our species to reach greater heights;

lead and encourage international cooperation;

help the US private spaceflight industry gain more momentum.

“The International Space Station is entering its third and most productive decade as an innovative science platform in microgravity,” said Robyn Gates, director of the ISS.

The Station had its first module launched in 1998 and, after another 42 launches, it was ready to receive the first crew two years later. Since November 2000, it has never been unoccupied, continuously hosting rotating crews of astronauts. To date, 51 people from 19 different countries have lived there.

Orbital laboratory has already received 51 astronauts from 19 countries Image: NASA

How will the funeral be?

The life of the ISS was initially expected to end in 2015, but this deadline has been extended by NASA and its international partners. After more than three decades in orbit, it will be very old, with safety risks and high maintenance costs. Flaws, such as cracks and leaks, have already been found — and some are impossible to repair in space.

The plan now is for activities to continue as normal until November 2030, when it will complete 30 years of uninterrupted occupation. After the New Year, the season will be overturned on Earth.

But it is a controlled and safe process: it will perform precise maneuvers, to land in the most remote place in the Pacific Ocean, called the South Pacific Uninhabited Area (SPOUA) or “Point Nemo”. Its own thrusters and auxiliary ships will be used to give “little pushes”.

The ISS is a 4,044-ton scientific laboratory, 73 meters long and 109 meters wide, orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 400 kilometers, flying at a speed of 7.66 kilometers per second (about 27,000 km/h). But she won’t fall into the sea like that.

When it reenters our atmosphere, the pressure will cause it to shatter and burn, due to the strong heat and energy of friction with the air. In fact, in some places on the planet it will be possible to see it in the sky as if it were a bright meteor.

Because it is so large, some parts must resist the process and sink into the ocean. Between eastern New Zealand and northern Antarctica, Point Nemo is the planet’s farthest location from any coast, and has become a veritable aquatic graveyard for hundreds of space debris over the past few decades.

The exact date has not yet been set, and will depend on factors such as solar activity. The last crews will collect equipment, experiments and disconnect the modules, so that the station disintegrates more easily on re-entry.

ISS Substitute

NASA will not build a new ISS. In this transitional period, the agency has encouraged commercial projects in Earth orbit. As of December 2021, it has invested a total of $415 million in three companies — Blue Origin (owned by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon), Nanoracks and Northrop Grumman — that are leading the race to build their own private space stations.

Another agreement, with Axiom Space, foresees the launch of private modules for the ISS from 2024. When it ceases activities, these modules will separate and form a new private station. So orbital research can somehow continue — Nasa will be able to “rent” posts on it, just as it does with SpaceX outsourced launches.

“The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial destinations in low Earth orbit, with assistance from NASA. We look forward to sharing lessons learned and operations experience to help them develop safe, reliable destinations. and cost-effectively in space,” said Phil McAlister, NASA’s director of commercial operations.

Maintaining the International Space Station is very expensive for the US government. Without it, the agency could devote itself to more ambitious plans, such as deep space exploration and manned missions to Mars, planned for the 2030s. “Savings are estimated at approximately US$ 1.3 billion in 2031, reaching $1.8 billion by 2033,” the agency said in a report.

China, which was banned from the ISS on US “national security” grounds, has already launched the first module of its own space station. Called Tiangong, it should be finalized and start operating by the end of 2022.

Russia, the second most active country on the ISS but historically a rival to the US, has declared that it will leave the project in 2025 and also plans to build its own space station, which can be launched in 2030.