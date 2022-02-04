SpaceX could be sued when abandoned rocket lands on the Moon

After experts discovered that a rocket launched by Space X, Elon Musk’s company, could collide with the Moon in the coming weeks, several questions began to pique people’s curiosity.

Questions about the legality of dumping a piece of space junk on the Moon and whether the world’s richest man’s company can be held liable and fined for doing so began to circulate on social media.

This is because, although there are international treaties and laws that cover liability for damage arising from incidents involving spacecraft, for that liability to actually be attributed to someone or a company it is necessary that actual damage is caused.

“The rocket is going to collide with the Moon and in theory Musk would be responsible for that, but nobody owns the Moon. So in practice he probably won’t be held responsible,” explained attorney Steven Kaufman, who co-runs the satellite practice at law firm Hogan Lovells, in an interview with Forbes magazine.

However, this situation may change. According to some legal experts, if the rocket hits China’s lunar rover, Musk could be fined and pay for possible damage caused to the Chinese country.

international treaties

In that case, two international treaties would come into play: the 1966 Outer Space Treaty and the 1972 Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects.

According to Scot Anderson, attorney for Hogan Lovells, through these treaties countries can make legal claims if their spacecraft are damaged by other countries.

In this case involving SpaceX, China would have to file a lawsuit against the US for the damage caused to its rover. But how this would be done is still unclear due to the lack of precedent.

single case

Since the treaties were enacted there has been only one claim of responsibility.

In 1978, a Soviet satellite broke up in the skies over Canada and spilled radioactive material into the atmosphere. The Soviet Union had to disburse 3 million Canadian dollars — which would be about $10 million in US dollars today — to the Canadian government.

While SpaceX’s rocket likely won’t create a similar claim, it won’t be long before the laws governing these types of claims and damages start to become more relevant.

That’s because more and more satellites are entering orbit, and as they become less useful, the proliferation of space junk becomes more common. That’s why governments have started cracking down on debris, with regulatory bodies requiring space companies to develop debris mitigation plans.

impact on the moon

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket could crash into the Moon in early March. The impact could leave a crater on the far side of the satellite with a diameter of about 19 meters.

Developed by Elon Musk’s company, the rocket was put into orbit in 2015 to propel the US Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) to the point of the Earth-Moon system. Since then, the rocket has floated more than 1 million km away from the planet.

According to calculations by Bill Gray, an independent researcher focused on orbital dynamics who was the first to publicize the impending collision, part of the rocket will likely hit the star at 7:26 am on March 4.

Gray also stressed that the way the object is moving makes it difficult to pinpoint the exact location, although it is likely to change only a few kilometers.

*With information from the Futurism website