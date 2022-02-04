Spain withdraws mandatory use of mask outdoors

Spain will eliminate from next Tuesday (8) the obligation to wear a mask outdoors, a measure adopted in December to combat the increase in Covid-19 contagions, thanks to current health indicators, announced this Friday. the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

“Next Tuesday we will bring to the council of ministers the royal decree on the basis of which we will eliminate the mandatory use of masks in open environments,” Darias told Cadena SER radio.

The day before, the topic will be discussed and expected to be approved by the inter-territorial council, an institution that includes the government and representatives of the regions, which in Spain have competence in the area of ​​public health.

A few days before Christmas, the government reinstated the mandatory use of masks outdoors after detecting the increase in cases, caused by the more contagious omicron variant.

“We said that (the measure) would remain for the time strictly necessary, until the indicators, as we are seeing, advise a different measure”, said Darias.

“For several weeks we have been observing, day by day, how each of the indicators is improving”, added the minister.

The omicron variant increased the number of cases like no other, but it did not cause as many deaths or hospitalizations, which led several regions of Spain to relax the restrictions established in December.

Spain, which has almost 91% of the population over the age of 12 vaccinated, has recorded more than one million cases and 94,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.