SPFC gets right to face RB Bragantino and can have up to 3 news

São Paulo

In a game valid for the 3rd round of Paulistão 2022, Tricolor do Morumbi faces Massa Bruta at Nabi Abi Chedid

Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF | Arboleda returns after a period in the Ecuadorian National Team
São Paulo debuted in the Campeonato Paulista with a 2-1 defeat to Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro. Following, the team led by coach Rogério Ceni drew with Ituano, in Morumbi. This Thursday (3), it’s time to face RB Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid. The team is third in Group C of Paulistão 2022.

This beginning of the season has marked a fierce dispute for positions in the Tricolor. In addition to the hirings made by the São Paulo board of directors throughout the year, there are homegrown names wanting to give Ceni even more headache, at least this one is positive and can raise the level of the squad with internal competition. Medallions that were once absolute holders, will now have to sweat to maintain their status.

At this time, coach Rogério Ceni does not have Luan and Luciano, in addition to having lost midfielder Patrick in the last round; the former Internacional suffered an injury to his left thigh. On the other hand, the Tricolor do Morumbi has three news for later: Arboleda, Talles Costa and Igor Gomesthe latter two returning after serving isolation.

According to globoesporte.com, the likely lineup of SPFC for the 21:30 (Brasilia time) duel has the following athletes: Tiago Volpi, Rafinha (Igor Vinicius), Miranda, Léo (Arboleda) and Reinaldo; Gabriel, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes), Gabriel Sara, Nikão; Alisson and Calleri.

Red Bull Bragantino, who is coming off a defeat and a victory, should enter the field with the same team that beat Guarani 1-0; Ytalo has returned to take exams, but is still not available. Maurício Barbieri must send the following players to the field: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Luan Cândido; Eric Ramires, Praxedes and Hyoran; Artur, Helinho and Alerrandro. Jadsom, Léo Realpe, Lucas Evangelista and Raul complete the list of absences.

