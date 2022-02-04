Starlink launches premium satellite internet plan with up to 500 Mbps, but the price is high

THE starlink, company of satellite internet of the billionaire Elon Musk, launched this Wednesday (2) a plan to meet users looking for a faster connection. It is an option with download speeds of up to 500 Mbps. However, not everything is flowers. The prices charged for the Premium service are not the cheapest, costing $500 per month, five times the value of the conventional plan. In addition, customers will have to pay the amount of $2,500 for the antenna.

This is twice the area of ​​our standard phased array with broader scan angle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2022

To try to justify the value, Starlink’s new satellite internet plan promises to deliver speeds between 150 Mbps and 500 Mbps, numbers much higher than the conventional option, which offers between 50 Mbps and 250 Mbps in the download. Premium also claims to provide approximately twice the upload speed, with variations between 20 and 40 Mbps. In comparison, the standard plan offers 10 to 20 Mbps. The promised latency is the same in both options, between 20 ms and 40 ms.