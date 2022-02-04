Stay on top of Friday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Amazon and Snap put a springboard under US tech stocks, but US markets are still expected to open under pressure later.

The Chamber of Deputies is mobilized to find a solution to the rise in gasoline prices in Brazil.

Those for January are due to be released at 10:30 am and Ômicron suggests the numbers will be confusing. And prices top $90 as Texas braces for a big cold snap.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, February 4th.

CHECK IT OUT: Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. Amazon’s fourth quarter is too good to be true

Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) stock rebounded sharply after reporting an extraordinary quarter due to a one-off gain in its stake in electric van maker Rivian (NASDAQ:). Rivian’s $11.8 billion gain, which went public in the fourth quarter, meant net income nearly doubled from a year earlier. Rivian shares are down 40% since the end of the year, meaning many of those gains will be reversed in the current quarter in the absence of a recovery in the EV maker’s performance.

Amazon Web Services continued to make money, with an operating profit of more than $5 billion, while the strength of its advertising business – launched for the first time – was also impressive. However, the company has lost more than $1.8 billion in its core e-commerce operations due to rising labor and transportation costs – something it aims to address with a 16% increase in its Prime subscription fee.

Amazon’s results may only partially alleviate fears that its pandemic-driven boom is fading: It sees operating income of between $3 billion and $6 billion in the current quarter, down from $8.9 billion a year ago.

CHECK OUT: Investing.com Balance Sheet Calendar

2. Payroll data

The US releases its official January labor market report at 10:30 am, two days after it indicated that private sector employment fell by more than 300,000 in the middle of last month.

ADP’s numbers were heavily affected by the Ômicron variant, which disproportionately hit the service sector.

Forecasts, ahead of the ADP release, are for a gain of 150,000 non-farm jobs last month, down from 199,000 in December. Given that the impact on employment will once again hit service sector work, which is relatively poorly paid, the risk is that the omni would also translate into a positive surprise in average hourly earnings, which are expected to increase by 0.5% in the month.

3. Chamber articulates to reduce fuel prices

The soap opera on fuel prices in Brazil gained another chapter with deputy Christino Áureo (Progressistas-RJ) presenting a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that allows reducing or eliminating taxes on fuel, cooking gas and taxes such as the IPI in 2022 and 2023, without the need to present a tax offset.

The original text was written by the Civil House and, according to Valor Econômico, its cost should be around R$ 54 billion per year. Public coffers would lose R$ 27 billion with the exemption of gasoline, R$ 23.8 billion from PIS/Cofins and R$ 3 billion from Cide.

Although Áureo presented the PEC to the Chamber, the material was thought up by members of the federal government, who avoided taking a leading role in this matter so as not to qualify the tax reduction as a benefit in an election year, which is prohibited by law. According to O Globo, the text did not have the approval of the Ministry of Economy, which believes that the drop in revenue should raise the , putting even more pressure on prices.

4. American stocks

Amazon – and, to a lesser extent, Snap (NYSE:) (SA:) – are supporting futures in the evening session, but US equities are set for a mixed open later.

At 8:54 am, the 100 futures were up 0.51%, while the A and A futures were down 0.33% and 0.04%, respectively. The , ETF that measures the performance of Brazilian stocks on Wall Street, rose 0.6% premarket.

Snap shares are up more than 45% in premarket trading after defying general pessimism about long-running tech stocks, posting its first quarterly profit and apparently posing problems with Apple’s new privacy settings (NASDAQ:) (SA:) behind it.

Other stocks likely to be in focus later on include Ford Motor (NYSE:) (SA:), whose earnings fell short of expectations, and Clorox (NYSE:), whose quarterly numbers were the last to show any mean reversion after distortions. of the pandemic era.

CHECK: Real-time US stock quote at pre-opening

5. Oil crosses $90 before Texas cold snap

Oil prices surged above $90 a barrel on precautionary purchases ahead of the forecast of extreme winter weather in Texas.

Winter storms in the US state last year badly hit the state’s power complex, freezing the heads of gas wells and bringing down power plants and transmission lines. So far, market operator ERCOT has not reported major outages, but will need to put in about 10 gigawatts of gas power over the course of the morning to meet the expected surge in demand.

CHECK: Quotation of the quotations of the main global commodities

At 8:59 am, U.S. crude futures were up 2.04% at $92.11, while U.S. oil futures were up 1.95% at $92.88.