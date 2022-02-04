Steam Deck a monster compared to other laptops • Eurogamer.pt

Comparison gives a better idea of ​​its size.

The Steam Deck is almost in the hands of consumers, but some game creators and industry personalities have already started to receive its unit, which allows the sharing of some curiosities.

Valve’s new machine, which will allow you to play the Steam library anywhere, with a convenience and ease of transport that not even the smallest and lightest laptops allow, not to mention the quality of the configurations possible on the Deck, will be able to transform a monster in PC portability, but its size will require some attention.

Cary Golomb has already received his Steam Deck and in the last few hours he has been sharing device comparisons with others, such as the PSP and PS Vita, which gives you a better idea of ​​how monstrous the Deck is when compared to other portables:

In one of his comparisons, Golomb places the Steam Deck next to a Wii U controller, which could be one of the best ways to get an idea of ​​the size of Valve’s device:

