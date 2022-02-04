Stock exchange retailers, construction companies and insurance companies react to the Copom’s more “dovish” tone; see who wins and who loses

the tone more dovish (soft) of the Central Bank after the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) took a good part of the market by surprise. After raising the basic interest rate (Selic) by 1.5 percentage points, the BC signaled that a deceleration in the monetary tightening cycle could begin as of the next collegiate meeting, in March. Rachel de Sá, head of economics at Rico, highlighted Radar InfoMoney this Thursday (check out the complete analysis in the video above) that the rise of this magnitude had already been well anticipated by the market.

Thus, on the stock exchange, stocks reacted more to the Copom statement than to the decision itself. For retailers, who had a difficult 2021 with high inflation and interest rates, it didn’t even look like the economy’s interest rate was raised to double digits.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Most stocks in the sector ended Thursday in positive territory. Americanas (AMER3) was the second biggest rise on the Ibovespa, rising 2.53% to R$32. Via (VIIA3) rose 1.82% to R$4.48, Lojas Renner (LREN3) rose 0.3% and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) also managed to end the day up 0.3%.

Also read: Where to invest with Selic at 10.75% per year?

“From the moment we have this change in the Central Bank’s orientation to decelerate interest rate hikes, just with the comment, the shares begin to react”, says Matheus Lima, analyst at Top Gain. But how long should the movement last?

Lima explains that, even with the Central Bank’s signal, the horizon continues to be one of high interest rates for the next few months. Even if future movements do not repeat the 1.5 percentage point increase, as most analysts believe, adjustments should remain aggressive.

“We will slow down, but an increase of 1.25 points or 1 percentage point is still a very aggressive move for interest rates. I think it would be very euphoric to talk about a reversal of these actions due to a specific pronouncement by the Central Bank”, says Lima.

The analyst recalls that uncertainties are greater in an election year, which can impact the exchange rate and return the dollar to higher levels, putting pressure on inflation. For Lima, the appropriate time to build a position in retail stocks will be when the BC actually puts into practice the deceleration of interest rate hikes for which it signaled at this last meeting.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Construction companies, which have also been impacted by the cycle of monetary tightening, also echoed the latest signals from the BC, even with yet another aggressive rise in interest rates. Cyrela (CYRE3) spent the day in positive territory, but ended the trading session stable, at R$16.82. MRV (MRVE3) advanced 0.62%, while Eztec (EZTC3) closed down 0.58%.

Analysts explain that a reduction in the rate of high interest rates reflects on the value of real estate financing, indicating a relief for these companies.

Insurers’ actions also reverberated in a more dovish of the Central Bank. Earlier, the shares of the companies operated lower. These companies tend to benefit from higher interest rates, as a relevant part of their income comes from financial investments linked to fixed income.

“Insurance resources are invested in these applications until the accident occurs. Any 0.25 or 0.50 points less makes a difference”, explains Maria Cândida, partner at HCI Investe.

In the afternoon, however, the shares of the insurance companies reduced. SulAmérica (PSSA3) closed down 0.25%, at R$ 19.78; BB Seguridade (BBSE3) rose 0.57% and Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) advanced 0.23%.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related