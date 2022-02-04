strength vs. Gran Turismo 7 is a hot debate on social media right now

If Happens also follows the Playstation news, you may have seen yesterday that Sony held a PlayStation State of Play event decided entirely for the Gran Turismo 7 and we have to say, generated controversy!

You can imagine what happened next. Forza started to be a trend on social media, and the hot debate yesterday turned to whether Forza Motorsport or Gran Turismo over which series is better, leading to a bit of discontent:

The amount of Gran Turismo vs Forza arguments I’ve seen today makes me lose the will to live — Steve Alvarez Brown (@_SuperGT) February 2, 2022

GT7 looks good and will probably score a much higher metacritic than last few releases. I don’t get why ppl on either sides are attacking it, or comparing FH5 an open world title to GT7. I’d compare the next forza to this if you wanna compare. — Timdog (@XcloudTimdog) February 3, 2022

Others made comparisons:

MAP Forza horizon 5 vs MAP Gran Turismo 7 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭💚💚💚💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/7jGPmbyFSU — Khaled Alali (@a00454867) February 2, 2022

Some of the debates we saw were quite tough. A lot of people are comparing Gran Turismo 7 with Forza Horizon 5, which doesn’t make much sense considering they are very different games, while Forza Motorsport 7 is already five years old — the real comparison will be the new version of Forza Motorsport, which still has no release date.

However, the footage from Gran Turismo 7 also brought the Forza community to life, requesting certain GT7 features like window stickers, enhanced visuals, and more for the new Forza Motorsport.

Here is a selection of topics from the Forza Reddit page:

I hope to God that Forza Motorsport 8 holds up to Gran Turismo 7 after watching today’s State of Event from forza

I’ve been asking for this for years and now GT7 will have window stickers. Hopefully Forza Motorsport improves the game as much as GT did. from strength

Ultimately, it looks like Gran Turismo 7 will be a great entry in the series for PlayStation, and we’re sure the next Forza Motorsport will do the same thing for Xbox. On both sides, it’s a great time to be a fan of simulator racing games.

What do you think of Forza vs. Gran Turismo 7 debate? Let us know your thoughts below.