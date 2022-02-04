Study indicates what the temperature of the Universe was a few years after the Big Bang

posted on 03/02/2022 15:40



The Universe is estimated to be 13.82 billion years old today – (credit: ESA AND THE PLANCK COLLABORATION; ZOOM-IN PANEL: DOMINIK RIECHERS, UNIVERSITY OF COLOGNE; IMAGE COMPOSITION: MARTINA MARKUS, UNIVERSITY OF COLOGNE)

A group of astrophysicists managed to find out what the temperature of the Universe was when it was only 880 million years old. This is the first time a measurement has been made at such an early time in the Universe. The discovery was published in the journal nature (and you can check this link) this Wednesday (2/2) and shows that at that time the Universe was seven times hotter than it is today.

The estimate is that today the Universe is 13.82 billion years old. The most accepted theories believe that since the Big Bang explosion, the Universe has been decreasing its temperature.

According to scientists, the discovery not only sets a very early milestone in the development of cosmic temperature, but could also have implications for enigmatic dark energy. This energy is believed to be responsible for the accelerated expansion of the Universe over the past billions of years, but its properties remain poorly understood because it cannot be observed directly with currently available facilities and instruments. However, its properties influence the evolution of cosmic expansion and therefore the rate of cooling of the Universe over cosmic time.

To accomplish the feat, the researchers used the Noema observatory in the French Alps, the most powerful radio telescope in the Northern Hemisphere. Through the observatory, they tracked a huge galaxy at a distance corresponding to an age of just 880 million years after the Big Bang, called HFLS3.

It was then that they discovered a screen of cold water gas that casts a shadow on cosmic radiation. According to the research, the shadow appears because the cooler water absorbs the warmer microwave radiation on its way to Earth, and its darkness reveals the temperature difference. As the temperature of the water can be determined from other observed properties of the stellar explosion, the difference indicates the temperature of the “relic” radiation from the Big Bang, which at that time was about seven times higher than in the Universe today.