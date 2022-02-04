Study shows that Brazil has, on average, 515 penis amputations per year

In Brazil, according to data from the Ministry of Health released by the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) last Friday (28/1), the number of penis amputations grew 1.604% in 14 years. It is estimated that in the period, 7,213 procedures were performed, an average of 515 per year. According to SBU experts, the main cause is penile cancer, which affects more men aged over 50, although can also reach the youngest.

In the last year, DataSUS recorded 1,791 cases of penile cancer in the country and although the numbers have dropped since 2019 – when 2,197 were recorded – the SBU states that the pandemic has impacted on the drop in demand for medical help and the consequent diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, misinformation and difficult access to healthcare contribute to many cases of organ amputation and death from penile cancer. Many people don’t even know that cancer can also affect the organ, and what’s more, that it can be prevented with relatively simple measures “, declared the SBU, in a note.

Society doctors say that inadequate cleaning of the penis, sometimes caused by the presence of phimosis, and sexually transmitted infections are among the main causes of this type of cancer, which represents about 17% of all malignant neoplasms registered in Brazil.

According to the coordinator of the Department of Uro-Oncology at the SBU, Ubirajara Ferreira, it is necessary for men to be aware of any alteration in the genitalia, such as a wound that does not heal, nodules, secretions coming out of the foreskin, hardened red area, bleeding from the glans and itches.

In 2021, a technical cooperation agreement was signed between the SBU and the Ministry of Health with a focus on the disease. The theme will be implemented as a form of awareness in government campaigns on World Cancer Day, on February 4th. On that date and throughout the month, several actions will be carried out to alert and fight penile cancer.

Incidence of the disease in the country (DataSUS)

2018 – 2,142

– 2,142 2019 – 2,197

– 2,197 2020 – 2,095

– 2,095 2021 – 1,791

The region with the highest number of cases in these four years was the Southeast (3,162 cases), followed by the Northeast (2,574), South (1,186), Midwest (658) and North (645). In the same period, the prevalence (number of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants) was the next highest in the Northeast (9.93), followed by the Midwest (9.42), South (8.82), Southeast (8, 09) and North (8.05). The states with the highest number of penile tumors are: São Paulo (1,484), Minas Gerais (1,059), Bahia (609) and Paraná (565).

Incidence of amputation in the country

One of the consequences of penile cancer is the amputation of the organ. According to information from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), when calculating the relative numbers by the local male population density, penile cancer ends up being more incident in the North and Northeast regions.

In absolute numbers, the region with the highest incidence of amputations is the Southeast, with 2,872 cases in the period, followed by the Northeast (2,104), South (1,134), North (631) and Midwest (472). The states with the highest number of cases are: São Paulo (1,227), Minas Gerais (1,067) and Paraná (582).

Risk factors and prevention

The I Brazilian Consensus on Penis Cancer, published in the Journal of Cancer Research and Clinical Oncology in 2020, warns that this type of tumor is associated with the low- and middle-income population. Neonatal circumcision, non-smoking and educational campaigns for men to know how to properly sanitize the penis, get vaccinated against HPV, use condoms to prevent STIs and detect suspicious lesions, reduce the risks of the disease, the document points out.

According to Datasus/Information System of the National Immunization Program (2013 to 2020), the national average coverage for the second dose of the HPV vaccine in the population between 11 and 14 years old is 65.8% for the female and 35.6% for male. The states with the lowest vaccination coverage with both doses for boys are: Acre (15.2%), Amapá (20.6%), Pará (22.6%) and Rio de Janeiro (23.1%). The vaccine in the SUS is available for girls between 9 and 14 years old and boys between 11 and 14 years old.

HPV has an estimated worldwide prevalence of 11.7% and the age group with the highest incidence is below 25 years. Because it is a disease most of the time asymptomatic and with remission in up to two years, many people do not even suspect that they have the disease and become transmitters.