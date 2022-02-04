Sylvinho says goodbye to Corinthians and gives a message to the fans: “My deepest respect” | Corinthians

Coach Sylvinho used his social media to say goodbye to Corinthians, the team he commanded from May 2021 until last Wednesday. He was fired after losing to Santos by 2 to 1 in Itaquera, for the third round of Paulistão, in a comeback.

There were 43 games as coach of the team, with 16 wins, 14 draws and 13 defeats, with 42 goals scored and 40 conceded.

– I want to thank you for the opportunity to have returned to Corinthians to work as coach of the club that trained me as an athlete. It was a source of great pride to have collaborated, in these eight months, with a process that resulted in the club’s return to Libertadores, in addition to having participated in the formation and consolidation of young players who, like me in the past, had the opportunity to wear this shirt. – said the coach, in the first part of the text.

1 of 2 Sylvinho Corinthians vs Ferroviária — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Sylvinho Corinthians vs Ferroviária — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The coach’s last act in Itaquera was hard: after a lot of cursing in the final minutes of some sectors, the nearly 30,000 fans had the coach as a target at the final whistle, in a completely hostile atmosphere. In his farewell, he spoke of the players and also the fans:

– I also thank the players with more time at home and those who arrived in the course of work. To the directors and employees of the club, some still from my time as a player, thank you very much for all your support and support. It was a period of great coexistence and a lot of dedication. To the Corinthians fan, whom I have had the privilege of knowing for a long time, my deepest respect. It was beautiful to witness again your passion and unconditional support for the team. A big hug to all,” he said.

Timão returns to the field on Sunday, against Ituano, for Paulistão, at Novelli Jr.