Sylvinho says goodbye to Corinthians and leaves a message for the fans

Sylvinho used his social networks to say goodbye to Corinthians this Thursday afternoon. The coach thanked him for the opportunity to return to the club and also left a special message for the Corinthians fan.

Former Corinthians player, Sylvinho spoke about the privilege of being able to return to the club. He was grateful for the opportunity to give Timão back the chance to play in a Libertadores and spoke about his relationship with players and the board.

“It was a source of great pride to have collaborated, in these eight months, with a process that resulted in the club’s return to Libertadores, in addition to having participated in the formation and consolidation of young players who, like me in the past, had the opportunity to wear this shirt. . I also thank the players with more time at home and those who arrived in the course of work. To the managers and employees of the club, some still from my time as a player, thank you very much for all the support and support”, said the coach in part of his farewell text. – see the full post below.

In the end, Sylvinho left a message for the Corinthians fan, with whom he lived a turbulent relationship. Quite charged by Fiel, the coach did not fail to show respect to the crowd and thanked them for their unconditional support.

“To the Corinthians fan, whom I have had the privilege of knowing for a long time, my deepest respect. It was beautiful to witness again your passion and unconditional support for the team.“, expressed the coach.

At Corinthians, Sylvinho had only 48.06% of use, the result of 16 victories, 14 draws and 13 defeats. In addition, he saw the team score 42 goals and suffer another 40. The club, now, begins the search for a new name to assume the position and sees Jorge Jesus emerge as one of the fans’ favorites.

Check out Sylvinho’s farewell post

See more at: Sylvinho, Corinthians Board of Directors and Corinthians Technicians.