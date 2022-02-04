Tadeu Schmidt ‘learned fast’ speech in Libras at ‘BBB 22’ and teacher tells backstage of the rehearsal

In the last wall of the “Big Brother Brasil 22”, Tadeu Schmidt surprised to be part of the speech in Libras, the Brazilian sign language. It was the way he found to warn Jessilane, confined as she is a teacher and masters the language, that she would remain in the competition, as well as Natalia, the night Rodrigo was eliminated. For this, the journalist had lessons from a deaf tutor, Luís Felipe, responsible for teaching phrases, and a teacher, Bruna Vianna, a listener who also masters the language, to analyze whether he would understand what Tadeu would say.

— Tadeu learned several options that he could or could not use on the wall. What he said was: “Teacher, today women stay”. That’s because Rodrigo was eliminated. But there was also an option if the teacher left, or Natalia. At the meeting, we were conspiring (laughs): will Jessilane translate the sentence together with him? She was so nervous that she couldn’t,” recalls Bruna Vianna, pedagogical coordinator at the National Institute of Education for the Deaf.

And even the silence that formed in the room, in the seconds of surprise as Tadeu finished his sentence, was shocking.

Tadeu Schmidt and his Libras teachers Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

— It was very cool to include the phrase in Libras in the speech and it is very important to give this visibility. And several people came to ask me what Tadeu said. And even the silence in the room, due to the lack of understanding, carries a reflection, because it is how the deaf see themselves in society all the time. They walk into malls, restaurants, anywhere else, and that’s exactly how they feel. It was a way of putting ourselves in the other’s shoes — analyzes the teacher.

Jessi’s nervousness made her even mistranslate Tadeu’s sentence for her colleagues. The teacher confused “women” with “tears” and had understood that the presenter was asking for “calm”. In the live program last Thursday, the 4th, Tadeu clarified and the teacher explained the reason for the confusion.

Jessilane cries Photo: Reproduction

— Thaddeus came to ask me, after the program, if he did something wrong. But not. He learned fast and for those who had so little time, it was perfect! In rehearsals, he had tipped the presenter to calmly sign. Because I imagined that this nervousness would be present among the participants. Jessilane was like that. The configuration of the hand to say “woman” is to place the thumb on the cheek. And the one she understood had to do with sadness, for the tear. In the end, it was all a delicacy, very beautiful.

Unfortunately, the number of programs with Libras interpreters is almost nil on Brazilian TV. There is the option of automatic subtitles, but they are still very outdated.

— The deaf community struggles a lot to have this visibility for their first language. The caption doesn’t always answer. It is essential to give this visibility to Libras, but there is still much to be done.