Teacher gets rid of sex crime accusation by marrying student, with whom she had a child

THE sex crime charge against a former teacher of high school in the state of Missouri (USA) was withdrawn after she and the student were married and had a child.

Baylee Turner was accused in February 2019 of having sex with one of your students during his freshman year of teaching English at Sarcoxie High School, following an investigation by the Jasper County Police.

In January of that year, when she was 23 years old, Baylee admitted to police that she and the student had sex at her housein January 2019, reported the “Joplin Globe”.

Baylee Turner, her husband, her former student, and her son Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Last month, the charges against Baylee, 26, were dropped after she and the student, who was 18 at the time of their first sexual encounter and has not been identified, married. The marriage impacted the progress of the case, according to Nate Dalley, assistant district attorney.

Baylee’s new marital status means that spousal privilege now applies to the case, meaning that the student will not be able to testify against heraccording to Dalley.

It is unclear when Baylee and the student were married. The couple’s baby, who still lives in Missouri, was born in 2020.

Missouri state law prohibits school officials, volunteers or staff from having sexual contact with a student, regardless of consent or age. As soon as the affair was discovered, in February 2019, Baylee resigned from high school.

Baylee and the son she had with a young man who was her student Photo: Reproduction / Facebook

The student with the child he had with the teacher Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The teacher could be sentenced to up to four years in prison, according to state law. After being released on bail, Baylee was banned from approaching any student aged 16 and under. She lost her license to teach.

Teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and the student she had a sexual relationship with and married Photo: Reproduction

During the 1990s, much of Missouri’s population was scandalized by the saga of former teacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who was arrested twice over a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student whom she would later marry. She ended up getting pregnant and gave birth while serving her sentence.

Both defended the relationship as consensual. In July 2020, the teacher died, aged 58, from cancer.