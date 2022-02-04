Teacher who was shot remains hospitalized in serious condition and family asks for justice

The HFM reported that Luanda Bittencourt underwent surgery and needs a blood donation

(Photo: reproduction)

Teacher Luanda Bittencourt Ribeiro Mota, 46, remains hospitalized at Hospital Ferreira Machado (HFM), in serious condition, after suffering an attempted murder, this Thursday morning (3), in a parking lot on Rua 13 de Maio. , in the Center of Campos. The Education Professionals Union (Sepe), in addition to family and friends, are mobilizing on social media, informing that Luanda is in need of blood donation, which can be done at the HFM Blood Center.

The HFM advisory informed that “the patient was admitted in the morning victim of Perforation by Firearm (FAP) in the abdomen, leg and thorax. She underwent surgery and is hospitalized in serious condition.”

The victim’s brother vents on the internet about the crime. “Policeman, fugitive after cowardly shooting 3 point-blank shots at ex-wife… Share! Help with news by calling 911 and pray for my sister please…. You will pay your bastard….” she said.

The suspect would be a retired civil police officer, former partner of the victim. According to witnesses, the couple arrived at the parking lot in a single car and would be arguing before they even parked. (Look here)

The victim identified the suspect to the police. The occurrence was registered at the 134th Police Station (Centro) and the case is being investigated by the Police Station Specialized in Assistance to Women (Deam) in Campos.