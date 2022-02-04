Teams try to rescue five-year-old boy trapped in well for two days in Morocco | World

The fate of a five-year-old boy trapped in a well for more than 36 hours causes apprehension in Morocco on Thursday (3), as rescuers try to save him by digging adjacent land, according to local media reports.
Rayan accidentally fell on Tuesday night into the 32-metre-deep, narrow, hard-to-reach dry pit dug near his home in a village on the outskirts of the northern city of Bab Berred.
Morocco’s Civil Defense team works to rescue five-year-old Rayan, who fell into a well near Bab Berred on Thursday (3) – Photo: AFP
“In a moment of inattention, the boy fell into the well that was being dug. I couldn’t close my eyes all night,” Rayan’s father told local information website Le360.
According to the MAP news agency, rescuers were able to provide the boy with “water and oxygen through tubes”.
Morocco’s Civil Defense team works to rescue five-year-old Rayan, who fell into a well near Bab Berred on Thursday (3) – Photo: AFP
Rescue teams, deployed for more than 24 hours, could not enter the well directly because “its diameter is less than 45 centimeters,” Abdelhabi Temrani, head of operations, told Al Oula public television.
Five excavators deployed at the site began digging parallel to the pit. “The excavation works reached a depth of more than 19 meters”, according to local authorities quoted by the MAP agency.
Morocco’s Civil Defense team works to rescue five-year-old Rayan, who fell into a well near Bab Berred on Thursday (3) – Photo: AFP
Videos: The most watched of g1 in the last 7 days