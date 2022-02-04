Teen creates robots to track Musk, Gates and Drake’s planes

A 19-year-old from Florida, in the United States, is going viral with bots (robots) created to monitor the routes of private aircraft used by the rich and famous.

Among the targets are Elon Musk, Tesla boss and SpaceX owner, Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder Jeff Bezosfounder of Amazon, millionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban and rapper Drake.

According to The Guardian, the system created by Jack Sweeney is updated in 16 automated accounts. The first victim of the bot was Elon Musk, with the account created in June 2020 — it already has 304,700 followers on Twitter.

The billionaire did not like the idea and claimed a potential threat to his security.

musk he requested to the young man to delete the account that tracks him. “Can you take this off? It’s a security risk,” the Tesla founder wrote in a direct message to the teenager. “I don’t love the idea of ​​being shot by a freak.”

According to the article in The Guardian, the businessman offered US$ 5,000 (R$ 26,438, at the current price) to Sweeney close the bot. However, the young man refused the amount, making a counter-offer of US$ 50,000 (R$ 264,380, at the current price).

According to him, “it would be a great support in college and possibly allow me to buy a car, maybe even a [Tesla] Model 3”.

Apparently, Musk did not pay the amount. AND Sweeney responded by asking for an internship at Tesla in exchange for the deletion of his Twitter account. Finally, the chief executive blocked the young man.

Other youth actions

Sweeney also created a website called Ground Control to monetize his tracking bots, with the claim of offering bespoke monitoring for celebrity fans.

In addition, the site also hosts web versions of Twitter bots in case their social network accounts are removed.

Sweeney claims that the aircraft tracked “are from really prominent people or just really interesting.”