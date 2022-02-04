Tenders for Uece, Uva and Urca will have openings for 13 areas in 12 cities; see which

The vacancies for professors from state universities in Ceará will be distributed in 16 new higher education courses, in 13 different areas, allocated in 12 cities in the state. The total amount of vacancies went from 663, as announced on Tuesday, 1st, to 693 vacancies in public tenders. The information was revealed in a live broadcast on social networks late in the morning of Thursday, February 3.
The state governor, Camilo Santana (PT), revealed details of the public selections for the State University Vale do Acaraú (Uva), the Regional University of Cariri (Urca) and the State University of Ceará (Uece).
Vacancies will be distributed as follows:
- 365 vacancies for the Uece contest
- 184 vacancies for the Urca contest
- 144 vacancies for the Grape contest
Check the list of cities where the vacancies will be open and for which universities and areas
- Acaraú – Agronomy and Pedagogy Courses at Grape
- Aracati – Licentiate courses in Mathematics and Languages Portuguese/English by Uece
- Barbalha – Tourism Course at Urca
- Camocim – Accounting and Fishing Engineering Courses at Uva
- Canindé – Business Administration and Pedagogy Courses at Uece
- Mauriti – Agronomic and Environmental Engineering Course at Urca
- Quixeramobim – Medicine Course and opening of a University Hospital by Uece
- Crateús – Medicine Course and opening of University Hospital by Uece
- Crato – Medicine Course and opening of University Hospital by Urca
- Juazeiro do Norte – Architecture and Urbanism Course at Urca
- São Benedito – Grape Agronomy Course
- Tauá – Veterinary Medicine Course at Uece
The action is part of the policy of internalization of higher education in the State and meets the specific demands of each region. In all, 14 new undergraduate courses will be created in Ceará in twelve municipalities, based on the macroeconomic structure and development potential of each region.
The aim is to ensure the training of manpower to meet the existing demand in each location and thus enhance regional development. “Technical studies were carried out by each university to define which courses and in which places would be opened”, emphasizes Camilo. The manager also highlights that the tender notices will be released “soon”, still this semester.
In addition to the contests focused on education, still in December 2021, also during live broadcast on social media, the leader of the Ceará Executive had announced at least seven other public contests to be held during the year 2022 for the State.
Source: Contest Center and O POVO
