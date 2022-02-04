Tenders for Uece, Uva and Urca will have openings for 13 areas in 12 cities; see which

The vacancies for professors from state universities in Ceará will be distributed in 16 new higher education courses, in 13 different areas, allocated in 12 cities in the state. The total amount of vacancies went from 663, as announced on Tuesday, 1st, to 693 vacancies in public tenders. The information was revealed in a live broadcast on social networks late in the morning of Thursday, February 3.

About the subject









The state governor, Camilo Santana (PT), revealed details of the public selections for the State University Vale do Acaraú (Uva), the Regional University of Cariri (Urca) and the State University of Ceará (Uece).

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

Vacancies will be distributed as follows:

365 vacancies for the Uece contest

184 vacancies for the Urca contest

144 vacancies for the Grape contest

Check the list of cities where the vacancies will be open and for which universities and areas

Acaraú – Agronomy and Pedagogy Courses at Grape

Aracati – Licentiate courses in Mathematics and Languages ​​Portuguese/English by Uece

Barbalha – Tourism Course at Urca

Camocim – Accounting and Fishing Engineering Courses at Uva

Canindé – Business Administration and Pedagogy Courses at Uece

Mauriti – Agronomic and Environmental Engineering Course at Urca

Quixeramobim – Medicine Course and opening of a University Hospital by Uece

Crateús – Medicine Course and opening of University Hospital by Uece

Crato – Medicine Course and opening of University Hospital by Urca

Juazeiro do Norte – Architecture and Urbanism Course at Urca

São Benedito – Grape Agronomy Course

Tauá – Veterinary Medicine Course at Uece

About the subject









The action is part of the policy of internalization of higher education in the State and meets the specific demands of each region. In all, 14 new undergraduate courses will be created in Ceará in twelve municipalities, based on the macroeconomic structure and development potential of each region.

The aim is to ensure the training of manpower to meet the existing demand in each location and thus enhance regional development. “Technical studies were carried out by each university to define which courses and in which places would be opened”, emphasizes Camilo. The manager also highlights that the tender notices will be released “soon”, still this semester.

In addition to the contests focused on education, still in December 2021, also during live broadcast on social media, the leader of the Ceará Executive had announced at least seven other public contests to be held during the year 2022 for the State.

Public tenders scheduled for 2022 in Ceará:

Ceará State Regulatory Agency (Arce)

Secretary of Water Resources (SRH)

Fortaleza Metro (Metrofor) – 150 spaces

Vale do Acaraú State University (Uva) – 114 vacancies

Regional University of Cariri (Urca) -184 vacancies

Ceará State University (Uece) – 365 vacancies

State Superintendence for the Environment (Semace)

Secretariat of Social Protection, Justice, Citizenship, Women and Human Rights (SPS)

Secretariat of Agrarian Development (SDA)

State Attorney General

Public tenders scheduled for 2022 in Brazil:

National Institute of Social Security (INSS) – 7575 vacancies

Federal Revenue – 699 vacancies

Central Bank – 245 vacancies

National Petroleum Agency (ANP) – 107 vacancies

National Indian Foundation (Funai) – 826 vacancies

Federal Senate – 40 seats

Ibama – 568 vacancies

ICMBio – 171 vacancies

Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) – 121 vacancies

Ministry of Economy – 300 vacancies

Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF 3) – 15 seats

Civil Police of the State of São Paulo (PC-SP) – 2939 vacancies

Metropolitan Civil Guard of São Paulo (GCM SP) – 1000 vacancies

Military Police of the State of São Paulo (PM-SP) – 2700 vacancies

Municipal Department of Education of São Paulo (SME SP) – 3250 vacancies

Source: Contest Center and O POVO

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags