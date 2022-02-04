The 5 most recommended real estate funds for February according to analysts

The bet on real estate funds considered more defensive gained strength in February, given the scenario of rising interest rates and fiscal and electoral uncertainties. The impasse surrounding the Maxi Renda case is also on the market’s radar, which makes the choice of FIIs increasingly more judicious.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Monthly survey carried out by InfoMoney com ten brokers compiles the most recommended real estate funds by financial institutions. In February, 53 real estate funds were mentioned. Of the total, 20 are “paper” FIIs, which invest in fixed income securities or certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), linked to inflation indices or the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate).

Projecting the maintenance of the highest level of interest for the coming months, Órama Investimentos reinforced in February its bet on CRI funds with portfolios indexed mainly to the CDI, which become more attractive with high interest rates.

On Wednesday (2), the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank raised the basic interest rate, the Selic, by 1.50 percentage points, to 10.75% per year. It is the first time since 2017 that the indicator is above double digits, the highest percentage since May of the same year, when the basic interest rate was 11.25% per year.

Read too:

In addition to monetary policy decisions, the approach of the electoral period and discussions on the country’s fiscal conduct are also pointed out as factors that should bring greater volatility to the equity market, including the real estate fund segment.

“We maintain a more cautious posture in the face of a more challenging and uncertain scenario in the political-economic spectrum”, highlights Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide Investimentos. “We reinforced our preference for more defensive sectors, with a good capacity to absorb inflation and more resilient to economic variations”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Yellow sign for the brick bottoms?

If the scenario favors receivables and logistics funds, considered the most defensive in times of greater adversity, other segments continue to be observed with greater caution.

“Shopping mall and office fund quotas may continue to be more pressured in the short term, even after the restrictions imposed by the pandemic are relaxed”, warns Maria Fernanda Violatti, an analyst who signs the portfolio of FIIs at Rico.

In recent weeks, one more worry factor has been added to what brokerages call a “challenging period” for investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) questioned the dividend distribution of Maxi Renda (MXRF11). Even, later, temporarily suspending the opinion that worried the real estate fund industry, the market remains attentive to the unfolding of the controversy.

“For February, we chose to keep both portfolios unchanged, at least until we have a clearer scenario regarding the possible repercussions of the recent CVM decision”, points out Richardi Ferreira, an analyst at BB Investimentos, who subscribes to two portfolios of real estate funds monthly.

Despite everything, there are still opportunities

The challenging moment is not enough, however, to reduce the optimism of analysts regarding the FIIs segment. For Daniel Marinelli, from BTG Pactual, the drops that have taken place over the last few months have opened up several opportunities for investors seeking both capital gain and income.

“It is possible to find several assets that offer a very favorable risk-return ratio and supported by solid fundamentals”, he says. “Even with the current scenario, investment in the real estate fund segment should be considered”.

Among the reasons cited by Marinelli for investing in FIIs are lower volatility, greater liquidity compared to direct investment in real estate, recurring income, tax exemption and long-term capital gain potential.

In the compilation made by InfoMoney with the most recommended real estate funds for February, the highlight was Bresco Logística ([ativo=BRCO]), the most remembered for the sixth month in a row. The list of the five most recommended did not change compared to the previous month.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The compilation of InfoMoney presents the five most recommended assets for the month. As a tiebreaker, those with the highest average trading volume in the last 12 months are selected, based on data from financial information provider Economatica.

Check below the real estate funds most recommended by analysts for February, the number of recommendations and the profitability of each security in November, in the year and in the last 12 months:

ticker Background Segment recommendations return in january of 2022 (%) return in 2022 (%) Return in 12 months (%) BRCO11 Bresco Logística Logistics 8 -4.51 -2.83 -6.76 KNCR11 Kinea Real Estate Income receivables 5 0.69 -0.02 20.74 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logística Logistics 5 -0.86 -0.81 -0.03 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income City Income 5 -1.98 -2.22 -3.96 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate City Income 5 0.73 1.61 4.58 IFIX -0.99 -1.31 -3.95

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends and the quotation on 02/03/2022

Source: Economatica and brokers (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

Bresco Logistics (BRCO11)

With eight recommendations in February and first place on the list of the most remembered for six months, Bresco’s diversified portfolio is one of its main qualities, according to Larissa Nappo, an analyst at Itaú BBA.

“The portfolio has properties of high technical quality and low credit risk tenants, linked to resilient sectors”, he says. “The quality of the real estate portfolio also protects the fund against an increase in vacancy”, he points out.

The current price of Bresco’s share is also one of the fund’s attractions, according to brokerage firms. According to financial institutions, the shares are close to historic lows and are traded at a discount of around 17%.

“Which makes it very attractive for those investors looking for greater stability with low risk in receiving their earnings”, says Marinelli, an analyst at BTG Pactual.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Ferreira, from BB Investimentos, also highlights the structuring of a CRI operation, announced in January, with the objective of raising around R$ 25.5 million. The funds must be used for expansion and investments in the fund’s current portfolio and must not impact the monthly income distribution.

On the 19th, the fund also announced to the market that improvements had been made to the Bresco Bahia property. The works will require an investment of around BRL 7.2 million and, in return for the lessee, the contract was extended until April 2026.

CSHG Urban Income (HGRU11)

A well-known figure in the most recommended list, CSHG Renda Urbana was mentioned by five brokers in February. Predictability in the distribution of dividends and the recent restructuring of the portfolio are some of the fund’s highlights.

Órama’s monthly report points out the change in the fund’s strategy in recent years, which has gone from being a mono-active and mono-tenant portfolio in the educational segment to a portfolio also focused on the retail segment.

In December 2021, the fund completed the acquisition of 11 properties located in different regions of Brazil and leased by three retail chains. In 2019, the portfolio had already acquired ten properties from the BIG group, formerly Walmart, and three new colleges.

Órama also emphasizes that most of the lease contracts of CSHG Renda Urbana provide for the receipt of a variable percentage of the revenue of the projects.

The Credit Suisse fund is also in Itaú BBA’s recommended February portfolio, which highlights the predictability of the CSHG Renda Urbana for investors focused on receiving recurring income.

“It is an interesting vehicle for generating predictable and recurring income, given the number of atypical contracts”, explains Larissa, who refers to contracts with longer duration.

Kinea Real Estate Income (KNCR11)

One of the most popular receivables funds in the country, Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários obtained five recommendations for purchase in February. Analysts consider the fund a good opportunity given the current economic climate.

Aware of the scenario of maintaining the Selic rate at a high level in the coming months, Isabella Suleiman, an analyst at Genial Investimentos, sees Kinea as a good way to monetize with high interest rates.

“It is one of the few receivables funds with strong indexation to the CDI”, recalls the analyst. “The portfolio tends to be more defensive and improve its dividends, in addition to having a portfolio dispersed in lower risk assets”, he explains.

Maria Fernanda Violatti, from Rico, which works with a Selic rate of 11.5% at the end of the cycle of high interest rates, recalls that 97% of Kinea’s portfolio is indexed to the CDI.

“We believe that the fund will benefit from the prospect of an increase in the Selic rate in the short term and we project a return with dividends of around 12.6% for the next 12 months”, calculates Maria Fernanda, who sees a good entry point in the paper.

TRX Real Estate (TRXF11)

Also with five recommendations in February, TRX Real Estate has been welcomed by analysts given the resilience shown by the fund’s portfolio, focused on wholesale retail, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As well as logistics warehouses, food retail has been one of the sectors that has suffered the least since the beginning of the crisis”, recalls Crespi, from Guide. “In this sense, we believe in the defensive synergy that the fund’s portfolio presents between the two segments”, he says.

TRX is also in Santander’s February recommendation book, signed by analyst Flávio Pires, who estimates the fund’s dividend return at 9% over the next 12 months.

Pires recalls that the fund recently closed its fifth issue of quotas, which raised R$164 million. The portfolio also acquired two more properties owned by Sendas Distribuidora, which will house wholesale stores operated under the “Assaí” banner in Ipatinga (MG) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11)

For the second time in a row on the list of the most recommended of the month, BTG Pactual Logística increased the number of nominations from four to five in comparison with the previous month. Like CSHG Renda Urbana, the fund is also among analysts’ bets for 2022.

In Crespi’s assessment, the logistics segment has presented, since the beginning of the pandemic, the most defensive profile among the real estate segments and the sector should continue with solid foundations.

“From this perspective, we see BTG Pactual Logística as the best name to be positioned, given its wide range of acquisitions and repressed value in portfolio assets”, points out the Guide analyst.

BB Investimentos, which also has the fund in its portfolio, highlights the fund’s acquisitions. The last one was the BTLG Mauá, located 15 km from São Paulo, with technical specifications triple A, high-quality.

With the purchase of the property, the fund’s gross leasable area (GLA) increased by 19% and, as had been disclosed in a material fact, BTG Pactual Logística already enjoys 100% of the revenue from the lease of the space.

Related