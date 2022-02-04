The device that may be behind the mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’ | World

A directed energy device could provide a plausible explanation for the emergence of a mysterious disease dubbed “Havana Syndrome”, according to a new report from the US intelligence community.

So far, it remains unclear whether the symptoms affecting US employees at embassies around the world were caused by some sort of device or whether they are psychological in nature.

The latest report from a panel of experts from the US intelligence community says the symptoms are “genuine and convincing” and may, in some cases, have been caused by a hidden device.

But the panel does not analyze who may be responsible for triggering it.

In 2016, in Havana, the capital of Cuba, US intelligence officers and diplomats began complaining of a series of unusual symptoms. At first, the claims were widely rejected within the government.

But in the past year, these symptoms have been taken more seriously. This led to a flurry of case reports totaling at least a thousand worldwide.

A January CIA study found no evidence of a specific action by any foreign state and claimed that many cases can be explained by natural causes or stress. However, the CIA study acknowledged that a small number, estimated at about two dozen, follow without explanation.

This new study examined over 1,000 confidential documents and interviewed witnesses to focus on a group of people suffering from a certain set of symptoms (authorities did not release the exact number).

They concluded that this subset of cases cannot be explained by environmental or medical conditions and could have been caused by some kind of source or external device. “We learned a lot [sobre os sintomas]”, said an intelligence official who had contact with the study.

The CIA panel found four “core features” or symptoms — including the onset sudden sound or pressure in one ear or on one side of the head; vertigo, loss of balance and earache, and a “strong sense of location or directionality” without other explanations.

Five potential causes were examined: acoustic signals, chemical and biological agents, ionizing radiation, natural and environmental factors, radio frequency and other electromagnetic energies. It was analyzed whether some type of hidden device would be able to create the reported symptoms.

The panel found that psychological or social factors could not explain the symptoms, although they could have exacerbated some of the problems for those affected. The study also found that symptoms could not be explained by environmental or medical conditions.

“Several aspects of this unique sensorineural syndrome make it unlikely that it is caused by a functional neurological disorder,” the panel said. This pointed to an “external stimulus” or source, in the dashboard view.

The study found that pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radio frequency range, “explains plausibly” the central characteristics, although he says that there are still gaps in the information.

The panel says that non-standard antennas can have effects on the human body. Such a source can be hidden and requires only moderate energy. It could also travel through the air and through the walls of buildings.

A 2021 BBC documentary looked at the potential role of a pulsed and directed energy device or microwave in causing the symptoms of Havana Syndrome.

There are no details of what could this device be, nor whether the intention was to cause damage or carry out any kind of espionage. The panel did not analyze who could be behind this activity..

Several people within the US government believe that the Russia may be responsible and the issue was raised in meetings, although no conclusive evidence has been discovered.

Another plausible explanation for the symptoms, the panel says, is some sort of ultrasound. In this case, it would be necessary for the emission source to be close to the target.

The panel made a number of recommendations, including collecting more standardized data. However, part of the conclusions are confidential.

In a joint statement, two of the top officials in the US intelligence community vowed to continue to investigate the case while the government treats those affected.

“We will continue with rigor for as long as necessary,” said US Director of National Intelligence Avril D Haines and CIA Director William J Burns.

A White House spokesman told the BBC that the report’s findings are welcome.

How important is this new report?

This is yet another twist in the Havana Syndrome mystery.

The debate on the causes has been fierce and controversial. Last month’s CIA study led many to conclude that perhaps there were fewer signs of any hostile activity and that the causes were medical or psychological conditions.

This can still be true in the vast majority of cases.