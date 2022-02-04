The Device That May Be Behind the Mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on The Device That May Be Behind the Mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’ 0 Views

  • Gordon Corera
  • BBC News Security Reporter

Havana embassy

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Havana syndrome was first reported among US diplomatic officials in Cuba

A directed energy device could provide a plausible explanation for the emergence of a mysterious disease dubbed “Havana Syndrome”, according to a new report from the US intelligence community.

So far, it remains unclear whether the symptoms affecting US employees at embassies around the world were caused by some sort of device or whether they are psychological in nature.

The latest report from a panel of experts from the US intelligence community says the symptoms are “genuine and convincing” and may, in some cases, have been caused by a hidden device.

But the panel does not analyze who may be responsible for triggering it.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Young woman travels from Canada to England to find her boyfriend and is stabbed to death

Canadian Ashley Wadsworth, 19, traveled 7,200 km to meet her boyfriend, Jack Sepple, 23, in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved