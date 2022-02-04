The historic bridge that will be removed for Jeff Bezos’ yacht to pass | Technology

The city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands has confirmed that it will remove a historic bridge to allow the passage of a superyacht built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The luxury yacht is being built by Dutch company Oceanco and was linked to Bezos last year.

The information is that the vessel has 127 meters long and would also be too tall to get under the Koningshaven Bridge.

Jeff Bezos’ yacht estimated at half a billion dollars

A spokesperson for the mayor confirmed the plan to journalists. He stated that Bezos will pay the bill for removing the bridge through Oceanco.

According to information published by the Dutch press, the central part of the city’s bridge, known locally as De Hef, would be temporarily removed to allow the passage of the 40-meter high boat.

The move is controversial because the steel bridge has a long history and has been recognized as a national monument. It recently underwent a major renovation, which banned it from 2014 to 2017.

The AFP news agency reported that the mayor’s office claimed that the yacht’s construction had created many jobs, which spurred the plan to dismantle the bridge. The city also promised that the bridge would be rebuilt in its current form.

“It’s the only route to the sea,” added a spokesman for the mayor.

The sentiment was echoed by the leader of the bridge refurbishment project, Marcel Walravens, who said it would not be practical to finish the yacht’s construction elsewhere. He told Rijnmond that the project was “very important” from an economic point of view and cited Rotterdam’s reputation as the “maritime capital of Europe”..

“Shipbuilding and activity in this sector are an important pillar of the municipality,” he said.

Walravens told a local newspaper that the yacht’s passage will take place in the summer. Authorities hope the bridge can be removed and replaced within a few weeks.

Details about luxury yachts being built by Oceanco surfaced last year.

The company remains silent about its clients, but a Bloomberg biography of Bezos in 2021 confirmed rumors that he would be the owner.

Known as the Y721, the ship will be the largest of its kind in the world, according to Boat International. Rumor has it that it has many luxury features such as an accompanying “support yacht” and a helicopter landing pad.

The removal of the bridge was criticized by politician Stephan Leewis on Twitter, who criticized the “topping down of our beautiful national monument.”

Forbes estimates that the Amazon founder is worth $175 billion and currently ranks him as the third richest in the world. In addition to being the biggest name in the e-commerce industry, Bezos also owns the Washington Post newspaper and the space company Blue Origin.